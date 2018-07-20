More News:

July 20, 2018

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi

According to the district’s website, the teacher has been employed by the district since 2004

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Wrestling
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa World Wide Wrestling Alliance/YouTube

Videos posted online of Kevin Bean, a teacher in Montgomery County, show Bean – also an independent wrestler who goes by the stage name of 'Blitzkrieg the German Juggernaut' – entering an area in Quakertown, Pa., before a recent match. During his entrance Bean is waving a flag with a German cross, doing the Nazi salute and can be heard shouting 'Sieg heil.'

A Spring-Ford school teacher and independent wrestler is being investigated by the Spring-Ford Area School District because his wrestling character, “Blitzkrieg the German Juggernaut,” waves a flag adorned with the German Iron Cross and uses Nazi salutes.

In at least one video posted online, the wrestler/school teacher can also be heard shouting "Sieg heil' as he entered an arena before a match.

Kevin Bean, 36, is the teacher and man behind the wrestling persona. According to the Spring-Ford Area School District’s website, he’s been employed by the district since 2004. He currently teaches fifth and sixth grade students at Spring-Ford Intermediate School.

Bean wrestles with an independent promotion called World Wide Wrestling Association. As first reported in an article published by The Blast, a recent Twitter video from Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin went mildly viral Wednesday night, showing Bean’s entrance at a show in Quakertown, Bucks County.

The full match can be seen below:

It didn’t take long for wrestling fans and Twitter users to express their distaste for Bean’s character and antics:


Interestingly, the WWWA’s Facebook page contains this message from owner, founder and president Dino Sanna:

“The wrestling that you see on TV today is, for the most part, not worth taking your family to see. It has become too violent, too risqué and at times blatantly vulgar. What the World Wide Wrestling Alliance brings you is a great great all around experience for the WHOLE family to enjoy!”

Sanna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PhillyVoice on Friday afternoon

Erin Crew, the manager of communications and marketing with Spring-Ford Area School District, said the district was made aware of the video Thursday and an investigation is underway. Because it’s a personnel matter, Crew said, details of the investigation will not be addressed publicly.

In an additional statement sent in an email, the district said Bean’s actions in the video “do not represent the core values of the school district. As an educational organization, we pride ourselves in providing a safe and nurturing learning environment.”

The WWWA’s next show is scheduled for Aug. 11 at Silver Wing Arena in Gilbertsville, Montgomery.

Bean could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

