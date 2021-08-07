More Culture:

August 07, 2021

Spirit Airlines cancelled more than 70% of its flights out of PHL last week

The discount airline said cancellations are expected to continue into early next week

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Flights
Spirit Airlines Cancellations Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Spirit Airlines said the mass flight cancellations the airline has been experiencing over the past week are expected to continue into early next week.

After a week of mass-cancelations across the country, Spirit Airlines announced that travelers can expect them to continue rescheduling and canceling flights into early next week.

At the Philadelphia International Airport, 71% of Spirit Airlines flights have been cancelled so far this month. 

From Aug. 1 to 5, the airport had 58 scheduled departures and 41 of them were cancelled, Airport Spokesperson Heather Redfern told PhillyVoice. As of 2 p.m. Friday, Spirit had cancelled 7 of its 13 scheduled flights.

Nationally, Spirit Airlines cancelled more than 1,700 flights last week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. 

Airline officials said a culmination of weather issues, staffing shortages and "overlapping operational issues," led to the nation-wide flight cancellations last week, CNN reported.

"We're continuing with our way forward to fly as much as we can while also make progress on repairing our operation and repositioning our crews," Spirit head of communications Erik Hofmeyer told CNN in a statement. "We still have work to do, but we are now in the position to see reductions in cancellations in the days to come."

The airline cancelled nearly 300 flights as of midday Friday — more than a third of its overall flights. It cancelled more than half its flights Thursday.

Spirit Airline's website includes a travel advisory warning of the cancellations, asking customers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

There are 119 Spirit Airlines departures scheduled from the Philadelphia International Airport next week.

"We advise all passengers to check with the airline frequently regarding the status of their flights," Redfern said.

CEO Ted Christie said the impacted passengers have been given accommodations and vouchers. 

"We believe we've taken care of our guests at this point, and we think we're caught up there. We've either gotten them reaccommodated on Spirit or another airline or we've put them into a hotel or gotten them where they needed to be," Christie said to ABC News.

Travelers are entitled a cash refund, per federal law, but many airlines will try to give passengers a travel voucher or something else in place of that refund, Willis Orlando, a member operations specialist with Scott's Cheap Flights, told 6ABC.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Flights Philadelphia PHL Travel and Leisure Flight Delays Philadelphia International Airport Spirit Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Education

Nearly 20,000 Philly students are behind on state vaccinations, could face bans from school
School Immunizations

Prevention

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall
New Jersey schools masks

Business

Getting paid to pick up litter in Philadelphia: There's an app for that
80521 Glitter app .jpeg

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved