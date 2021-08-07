Spirit Airlines cancelled more than 70% of its flights out of PHL last week

After a week of mass-cancelations across the country, Spirit Airlines announced that travelers can expect them to continue rescheduling and canceling flights into early next week.

At the Philadelphia International Airport, 71% of Spirit Airlines flights have been cancelled so far this month.

From Aug. 1 to 5, the airport had 58 scheduled departures and 41 of them were cancelled, Airport Spokesperson Heather Redfern told PhillyVoice. As of 2 p.m. Friday, Spirit had cancelled 7 of its 13 scheduled flights.

Nationally, Spirit Airlines cancelled more than 1,700 flights last week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

Airline officials said a culmination of weather issues, staffing shortages and "overlapping operational issues," led to the nation-wide flight cancellations last week, CNN reported.

"We're continuing with our way forward to fly as much as we can while also make progress on repairing our operation and repositioning our crews," Spirit head of communications Erik Hofmeyer told CNN in a statement. "We still have work to do, but we are now in the position to see reductions in cancellations in the days to come."

The airline cancelled nearly 300 flights as of midday Friday — more than a third of its overall flights. It cancelled more than half its flights Thursday.

Spirit Airline's website includes a travel advisory warning of the cancellations, asking customers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

There are 119 Spirit Airlines departures scheduled from the Philadelphia International Airport next week.

"We advise all passengers to check with the airline frequently regarding the status of their flights," Redfern said.

CEO Ted Christie said the impacted passengers have been given accommodations and vouchers.

"We believe we've taken care of our guests at this point, and we think we're caught up there. We've either gotten them reaccommodated on Spirit or another airline or we've put them into a hotel or gotten them where they needed to be," Christie said to ABC News.

Travelers are entitled a cash refund, per federal law, but many airlines will try to give passengers a travel voucher or something else in place of that refund, Willis Orlando, a member operations specialist with Scott's Cheap Flights, told 6ABC.