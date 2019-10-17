More News:

October 17, 2019

Spirit Airlines adding low-cost flights from Philly to Cancun

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Spirit Airlines will begin offering flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Cancun, Mexico starting in March 2020.

Budget carrier Spirit Airlines will expand service from Philadelphia International Airport early next year with the introduction of daily flights to Cancun.

The airline announced Wednesday it will begin year-round, non-stop service to the Mexican destination starting on March 1, 2020.

“Cancun is a very popular destination for vacationers,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “This is great news for travelers in the region who want to visit this beautiful resort. We are pleased that Spirit has added Cancun to their non-stop service from Philadelphia, and we look forward to more flights to more cities.”

Earlier this year, Spirit introduced low-cost flights from Philadelphia International Airport to San Juan and New Orleans.

The airline has been operating out of Philadelphia since 2013 and will now have 13 destinations with the addition of Cancun.

