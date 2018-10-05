Sports betting with 'The Philly Godfather': Smart money likes the Eagles, Jaguars and Raiders

Each Friday for PhillyVoice, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro and college football games this weekend. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:20 p.m. Sunday

(Games 471 & 472 on the sports betting screen)

The Line: Eagles minus-3/Total: 46.5

What is the line telling you: The Eagles opened as a three-point favorite with a 44.5 total. Since the number popped, we’ve seen minimal movement on a side. But if you’re looking to lay three on the Eagles, you’ll have to lay $125 instead of $110. The sharp money, however, banged the over, which bookmakers to jump their price two points, where it currently sits at 46.5. The wiseguys feel Carson Wentz will be back in the groove this week with a wider array of weapons, along with the fact that the Vikings’ defense has looked horrible, giving up 6.2 yards a play, which ranks them 27th in the NFL and 27.5 points a game, which puts them in the bottom half of the league. Minnesota’s offense, on the other hand, has played some decent football. The sharp money expects points to be scored in this one, regardless of how well the Eagles’ defense has played at home. If it gets down to the Eagles minus-2.5, we’re looking to lay the Eagles minus-2.5.

Bottom line: The smart money likes the Eagles minus-3 and the over.

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:20 p.m. Sunday

(Games 466 & 467 on the sports betting screen)

The Line: Chargers minus-5/Total: 53

What is the line telling you: Oddsmakers started with the Chargers minus-7, and the number dropped to 6.5. The current line dropped the Chargers to a 5-point favorite. The total has been around 52.5, which is a 1.5 jump off the opener. We have two very high-powered offenses that ranked among the top seven, while their defenses are the polar opposite. The sharp money buried the over in this game at 51 and 52. The game has moved up to 52.5, 53. The second-most key number in football is 7, right behind the number three. The sharp money is all over the Raiders and all over the over. If you want, you can probably tie into a teaser and get the Raiders at plus-12 and over 45.5, which would be a great teaser to bet.

Bottom line: The smart money likes the Raiders plus-5 and all over the over.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. Sunday

(Games 453 & 454 on the sports betting screen)

The Line: Chiefs minus-3/Total: 49

What is the line telling you: The bookmakers started this with the Chiefs being a 3-point favorite at home, with the combined total at 49.5. The early markers had this game as a 50-50 split. The wiseguys feel that even though the Chiefs’ offense has been electrifying, averaging 6.6 yards a play, which is the third-best in football, they’re going to have a tough time against the best defense in football. The Jags are only giving up 14 points a game. They’re giving up a league-low 4.2 yards per play. The recreational bettors have jumped all over the Chiefs. As we all know, Vegas never gives out free money. The sharp money is all over the Jags plus-3.

Bottom line: The smart money loves the Jags plus-3.

College games

BYU-Utah State Over 55 (Games 311-312)

Middle Tennessee plus-4 Marshall (307-308)

Akron minus-4 over Miami (OH) (347-348)

MMA Saturday night from Las Vegas

Conor McGregor plus-160 over Khabib Nurmagomedov

What is the line telling you: McGregor has the edge standing up. He has the length and the speed, but if Nurmagomedov gets McGregor on the ground, he may not get up. We like Nurmagomedov here. The recreational money may force this to drop, because of the influx of money on McGregor. These guys bet McGregor against Floyd Mayweather. Imagine what they’re going to do against Nurmagomedov, who is 26-0 and arguably the best grappled in UFC history. But no one knows him.

Bottom line: The smart money likes Nurmagomedov after it drops to 140 or 145 on McGregor.

