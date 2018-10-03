More Sports:

October 03, 2018

Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up Nyheim Hines, Taylor Gabriel before Week 5

By Evan Macy
Mitch Trubisky had a career game last week and should be on fantasy football rosters.

There are a few different strategies for waiver wire pick ups during the season in fantasy football. One is to look at match ups, week to week, to try and get a "quick hit" from a player and then drop him (like with Ryan Fitzpatrick). A second strategy is to try and take chances on rookies or unproven players who have some buzz or potential and hope to hit it big (like with Calvin Ridley). And a third is to take advantage of your fellow fantasy league members' bye weeks.

Below is a player from each position to try and find and pick up this week:

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

Trubisky is available in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues. After he threw for six touchdown passes in Week 4 that might be hard to believe, as the second-year pro is coming into his own and looking more like a mainstay NFL QB. However, the Bears have a Week 5 bye — which means he won't be on the field this coming week. If you have the roster space and the need, snatching him up this week is a smart move.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

Hines looks like, slowly but surely, the running back to have from Indy. While Jordan Wilkins has 45 touches to Hines' 40 so far, Hines has three touchdowns and Wilkins has none. He also has more catches, 22, than Wilkins who has seven. Hines is the more explosive back, catches passes and gets red zone reps. He's who you want on your roster.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears

With the Bears emerging high-powered offense, it's probably worth rostering the No. 2 wideout in Trubisky's offense in Gabriel. He had seven catches for 104 yards in a blowout win over Tampa and has 22 catches on the year. He's also on a bye in Week 5.

Austin Serefian-Jenkins, TE, Jaguars

Serefian-Jenkins was a touchdown or bust tight end with the Jets last year and has just 11 catches through four games this season. However, he has gotten 19 targets and is available in 70 percent of leagues in Yahoo and, if you're desperate, is the best available pick up.

49ers defense

This one is kind of a no-brainer. Any defense going up against the Cardinals is worth picking up.

