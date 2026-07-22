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July 22, 2026

SportsRadio 94WIP, KYW Newsradio and Talk Radio 1210 to become available on SiriusXM

Audacy is licensing 42 stations to the subscription satellite service. Eagles broadcasts will hit the platform in September.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
KYW Newsradio Provided Image/Audacy

KYW Newsradio is one of three Philly stations owned by Audacy that will soon be available to SiriusXM subscribers. SportsRadio 94WIP will hit the platform in September. Talk Radio 1210 is also in the deal.

Three Philly radio stations are headed to SiriusXM in the coming months as a part of a new licensing deal between Audacy and the subscription-based satellite radio service.

Starting Sept. 1, SportsRadio 94WIP will be available to SiriusXM subscribers in their vehicles and on the SiriusXM app. The station carries broadcasts of all Eagles games, in addition to its daily lineup of sports talk shows. It will still air on terrestrial radio but will now be available in more markets via satellite.

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KYW Newsradio and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT also are headed to SiriusXM at a future date, the companies said. The news stations will be available on SiriusXM and in vehicles that have the 360L platform, which combines SiriusXM's satellite reception with internet streaming.

The three Philly stations are among a group of 42 Audacy-owned sports, news and talk stations across 29 markets that are headed to SiriusXM. The satellite service has more than 30 million subscribers. Most of its 400-plus channels have a national scope.

"We also recognize the unique role local personalities play in connecting fans with their teams every day," SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement. "By adding Audacy's extensive lineup of sports stations, we're making those trusted hometown voices available to fans wherever they are across North America."

Audacy is based in Philadelphia and owns seven stations in the market. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and emerged as a private company later that year after restructuring to reduce its debt. Audacy is the second-largest radio company in the United States and has faced pressure from the decline of traditional over-the-air advertising. The licensing deal with SiriusXM will provide Audacy with a new source of revenue.

"Being able to extend our reach nationally through SiriusXM is a natural fit," Audacy CEO and President Kelli Turner said in a statement.

Standard subscriptions for SiriusXM range from $11.99 to $25.99 per month.

In addition the stations from Philly, the deal will bring New York's WFAN, Chicago's 104.3 The Score and Boston's WEEI 93.7 to SiriusXM along with sports stations in 18 other markets.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia KYW Audacy SiriusXM Sportsradio 94WIP

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