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July 22, 2026

Saquon Barkley shows off hurdling skills in new DirecTV commercial

The running back literally jumps through hoops to mimic the difficulty of navigating streaming services to find live sports.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Commercials
Saquon Barkley DirecTV Screenshot/YouTube

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley jumps through hoops and onto field posts in a new ad for DirecTV.

In a nod to his legendary backward hurdle, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley literally jumps through hoops in a new commercial for DirecTV. 

In the ad, Barkley can be also seen leaping over a moving cart and atop a field goal post before finally landing on a sofa to watch a football game on TV. The gymnastics are meant to mimic the challenges sports fans have to go through to watch live games, navigating between different apps and channels. 

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"I spend all day jumping through hoops, but watching football shouldn't feel like jumping through hoops," Barkley says. 

The commercial highlights a service from DirecTV that allows fans to seamlessly find games to stream. 

In November 2024, Barkley showed off his athleticism in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After catching a pass from Jalen Hurts, he leapfrogged Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones with his back facing the player. His moves earned him an ESPY for best play in 2025. 

"I've got to give credit to God, man" Barkley said at the time. "I'm not going to lie ... I feel like God gave me the ability to play this position and gave me some instincts. Sometimes you've got to let go and let God and your instincts take over." 

Watch the full commercial below: 


MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Commercials Philadelphia DirecTV Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley

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