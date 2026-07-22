Saquon Barkley shows off hurdling skills in new DirecTV commercial

In a nod to his legendary backward hurdle, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley literally jumps through hoops in a new commercial for DirecTV.

In the ad, Barkley can be also seen leaping over a moving cart and atop a field goal post before finally landing on a sofa to watch a football game on TV. The gymnastics are meant to mimic the challenges sports fans have to go through to watch live games, navigating between different apps and channels.

"I spend all day jumping through hoops, but watching football shouldn't feel like jumping through hoops," Barkley says.

The commercial highlights a service from DirecTV that allows fans to seamlessly find games to stream.

In November 2024, Barkley showed off his athleticism in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After catching a pass from Jalen Hurts, he leapfrogged Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones with his back facing the player. His moves earned him an ESPY for best play in 2025.

"I've got to give credit to God, man" Barkley said at the time. "I'm not going to lie ... I feel like God gave me the ability to play this position and gave me some instincts. Sometimes you've got to let go and let God and your instincts take over."

Watch the full commercial below: