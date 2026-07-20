Colman Domingo reportedly working to write live-action adaptation of Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog'

Colman Domingo is reportedly in talks to co-write a live-action adaptation of Disney’s "The Princess and the Frog."

The award-winning actor is collaborating with Tony-nominated playwright Robert O'Hara to rework the beloved animated film, Deadline reported.

Released in 2009, "The Princess and the Frog" follows the journey of Tiana, a waitress in New Orleans with dreams of opening her own restaurant, as she attempts to return to her human form after being turned into a frog by a voodoo magician.

The movie netted $267 million at the worldwide box office after its release. It also made history for depicting the first Black princess in Disney’s catalog and was nominated for three Oscars.

While details on the live-action project are scarce, Domingo and O’Hara’s version of the classic fairy tale is being conveyed as more of a spinoff than a literal adaptation, according to Deadline.

The news comes on the heels of another blockbuster year for the West Philadelphia native. Earlier this month, he nabbed two Emmy nominations for his work in Netflix’s "The Four Seasons" and HBO’s "Euphoria."

Domingo, who was recently recognized by Mayor Cherelle Parker for his contributions to arts and culture at the National Constitution Center, will also step in as a guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week.

O'Hara's works include the plays "Insurrection: Holding History" and "Bootycandy," which won a Lambda Literary Award for best LGBT drama.