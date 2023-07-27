Taylor Swift fans can see their top five 'eras' with new Spotify feature

This summer, Taylor Swift has traveled the country on her record-breaking Eras Tour, showcasing the phases of her career from her 2006 debut album "Taylor Swift" all the way to this month's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." Attending fans have represented each chapter with outfits, signs and friendship bracelets.

Now, using Spotify's new "My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras" feature, Swifties can curate and share a colorful graphic containing their favorite Swift eras. A select number of top fans also have the opportunity to see which eras they embody based on their listening habits.

Spotify has previously released similar "My Top 5" experiences for other musicians like the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, ROSALÍA and BTS.



So, are you in your contemplative "Folklore" era, your vindictive "Reputation" era or your romantic "Lover" era? Here's how "My Top 5" works:



• Make sure your Spotify mobile app is updated with the latest version available in the App store, then visit spotify.com/top5.

• You will be brought to a screen that shows Taylor Swift’s 10 eras, based on her 10 studio albums. You can then choose five of the eras and reorder them into a visual display based on your preferences, creating your personal "Top 5."

• Once the final selections are made, you will receive a personalized digital card (inspired by Swift's Eras Tour posters) to share with friends on social media.

• Can't decide on your faves? Many top Swift listeners are also eligible for a personalized "Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras" graphic that ranks the eras based on how they have streamed the star’s tracks on Spotify.

Staff Photo/PhillyVoice Based on Spotify streaming data, this author is firmly in her “folklore” era.

Swift will wrap up the U.S. leg of her tour this weekend before departing for international dates. Swift's latest album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her 2010 album of the same name, has already smashed multiple Spotify records since its July 7 release.

