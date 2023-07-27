More Culture:

July 27, 2023

Taylor Swift fans can see their top five 'eras' with new Spotify feature

Are you in your 'Reputation' or 'Lover' era? Find out using the streaming service's interactive technology

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Taylor Swift
spotify taylor swift eras Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Spotify has released a new 'My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras' feature, which allows fans to curate and share a graphic with their favorite Swift albums.

This summer, Taylor Swift has traveled the country on her record-breaking Eras Tour, showcasing the phases of her career from her 2006 debut album "Taylor Swift" all the way to this month's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." Attending fans have represented each chapter with outfits, signs and friendship bracelets.

Now, using Spotify's new "My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras" feature, Swifties can curate and share a colorful graphic containing their favorite Swift eras. A select number of top fans also have the opportunity to see which eras they embody based on their listening habits.

MORE: Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics to 'Better Than Revenge' on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Spotify has previously released similar "My Top 5" experiences for other musicians like the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, ROSALÍA and BTS.

So, are you in your contemplative "Folklore" era, your vindictive "Reputation" era or your romantic "Lover" era? Here's how "My Top 5" works:

• Make sure your Spotify mobile app is updated with the latest version available in the App store, then visit spotify.com/top5.
• You will be brought to a screen that shows Taylor Swift’s 10 eras, based on her 10 studio albums. You can then choose five of the eras and reorder them into a visual display based on your preferences, creating your personal "Top 5." 
• Once the final selections are made, you will receive a personalized digital card (inspired by Swift's Eras Tour posters) to share with friends on social media.
• Can't decide on your faves? Many top Swift listeners are also eligible for a personalized "Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras" graphic that ranks the eras based on how they have streamed the star’s tracks on Spotify.

taylor swift spotify folkloreStaff Photo/PhillyVoice

Based on Spotify streaming data, this author is firmly in her “folklore” era.


Swift will wrap up the U.S. leg of her tour this weekend before departing for international dates. Swift's latest album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her 2010 album of the same name, has already smashed multiple Spotify records since its July 7 release.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Taylor Swift Philadelphia Streaming Music Spotify Entertainment App Social Media Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?

Just In

Must Read

Government

Wildwood considers one-hour earlier curfew to solve problem of rowdy teens
Wildwood Teen Curfew

Sponsored

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties
Limited - Danville Aerial

Eagles

Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Super Bowl loss: 'We've moved on'
072623 Eagles Practice Jalen Hurts 2

TV

'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch' renewed for a second season on Netflix
Goldin season 2

Weekend

Butterflies, beer and Shakespeare in the park: Your weekend guide to things to do
Butterfly weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved