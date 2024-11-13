Departure of SS United States from South Philly postponed to ensure 'ideal conditions'

The SS United States, the historic ocean liner set to become an artificial reef off the Florida coast, won't leave South Philadelphia on Friday.

The ship's departure has been delayed to "ensure logistical details and procedures maintain ideal conditions for the move," officials in Okaloosa County, Florida said Tuesday. County officials also said they are monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that "could impede safe delivery of the vessel to its destination." A new date has not been set.

Okaloosa County, located in Florida's panhandle, purchased the ship from the SS United States Conservancy earlier this fall. The boat, which has been docked at Pier 82 in South Philly since 1996, will be towed by multiple tugboats to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be cleaned and prepared to be sunk.