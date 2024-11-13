Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

November 13, 2024

Departure of SS United States from South Philly postponed to ensure 'ideal conditions'

The historic ocean liner was set to leave Friday for Mobile, Alabama, where it will be repurposed to become an artificial reef off the Florida coast. A new date has not been set.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SS United States
SS United States Departure Joe Warner/USA TODAY NETWORK

The SS United States won't leave Pier 82 in South Philadelphia on Friday, because officials in Okaloosa County, Florida want to ensure 'ideal conditions' for its move to Alabama, where it will be prepared to become an artificial reef off the Florida coast.

The SS United States, the historic ocean liner set to become an artificial reef off the Florida coast, won't leave South Philadelphia on Friday.

The ship's departure has been delayed to "ensure logistical details and procedures maintain ideal conditions for the move," officials in Okaloosa County, Florida said Tuesday. County officials also said they are monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that "could impede safe delivery of the vessel to its destination." A new date has not been set. 

MORE: City Council questions how proposed 76ers arena will impact SEPTA and who will pay for service upgrades

Okaloosa County, located in Florida's panhandle, purchased the ship from the SS United States Conservancy earlier this fall. The boat, which has been docked at Pier 82 in South Philly since 1996, will be towed by multiple tugboats to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be cleaned and prepared to be sunk. 

"The County understands that there is considerable interest in the SS United States and her move from Pier 82 and that plans have been made by interested parties," county officials said in a statement. "Like most large, multi-faceted operations, this move involves coordination with multiple agencies and dates, times, and other logistics are subject to change to make certain the vessel is moved safely."

The delayed departure will not interrupt a ticketed event the conservancy and Philadelphia City Cruises had planned for Thursday. That event will give people a close view of the ship from the water. 

In October, the conservancy and Penn Warehousing, the landlord of Pier 82, reached a settlement that allowed the conservancy to sell the vessel to Okaloosa County, ending years of legal battles

The county is spending $10.1 million to repurpose the ship, which carried four presidents and various celebrities over the years and still holds the transatlantic speed record it set on its maiden voyage in 1952. 

The ocean liner will spend a year in Alabama before being sunk off Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach. It is set to become the world's largest artificial reef, overtaking the USS Oriskany. The reefing project includes $1 million to open a museum with artifacts from the ship.  

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SS United States Philadelphia Florida South Philadelphia Ships History Reefs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions
Limited - Light Up Capon Bridge by Cindy Twigg Photography.jpg

Hampshire County, WV: A magical holiday destination worth every mile

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Departure of SS United States from South Philly delayed

SS United States Departure

Sponsored

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Music

How Mk.gee caught the attention of Eric Clapton and Justin Bieber

michael gordon mk.gee nj

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Joel Embiid talks being 'rusty' in season debut

Embiid 11.13.24

Holiday

Manayunk will have fake snow, Santa for Christmas tree lighting

Manayunk Christmas tree

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved