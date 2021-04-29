More News:

April 29, 2021

Stolen gun confiscated from man at Philly International Airport

So far this year, TSA has stopped seven illegal firearms from passing through PHL security checkpoints

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Guns
Stolen Gun PHL Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

TSA officers confiscated a stolen firearm from a traveler at the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this week.

A man was caught with a stolen gun at the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this week, the Transportation Security Administration has reported

The man, who was not identified, had a loaded .40-caliber handgun with eight rounds in his carry-on bag. Upon further investigation, authorities later discovered that the weapon had been stolen.

He was arrested by Philadelphia police Tuesday after TSA found the gun at one of the airport's security checkpoints, the agency said in a press release.

So far this year, TSA has confiscated seven firearms at PHL. In 2019, around 20 were taken and in 2020 TSA caught 26 guns.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected more than 3,200 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags last year. Of those confiscated, more than 80% were loaded.

The man taken into custody Tuesday by PPD faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport checkpoint. 

Passengers can only travel with firearms when they declare it at their airline ticket counter and properly store it in a checked bag. The weapon must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

This news comes as more airlines and airports prepare for a summer surge in travel as more people get vaccinated and cities reopen.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Guns Philadelphia Philadelphia International Airport Gun Charges Gun Control

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2021 NFL mock draft
042921JustinFields

Mental Health

Providing exposure therapy to PTSD patients is one of the latest ways VR is being used in health care
Virtual Reality Treatment For PTSD

Movies

Watch the teaser for Questlove's directorial debut 'Summer of Soul,' headed to theaters and streaming
questlove summer of soul

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup: National guys/gals edition
040621JayceeHorn

Social Justice

Philly awards $200K in grants, creates network for community organizations fighting for criminal justice reform
Criminal Justice Grants

Entertainment

Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme
Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved