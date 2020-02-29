'St.Oner's' restaurant now open in Fishtown from Tired Hands Brewing

Tired Hands Brewing, an Ardmore-based brewery, has launched a new restaurant in Fishtown "St.Oner's," currently in the middle of its grand opening weekend.

The small restaurant is now open for reservations and walk-ins across from the Tired Hands Biergarten, they announced Monday via Instagram. Located at 2218 Frankford Avenue, the restaurant seats about 50 and will serve food, natural wine, a cocktail menu, and the brewery's own beer.

St.Oner's name is a play on the word "stoners," according to The Inquirer. The space's neon and green-lit interior, and logo of a twisted-looking face with blazing green eyes, reinforces the theme.

Menu items like "Leftover Lo Mein," and "Salt and Pepper Wings" balance this theme with St.Oner's focus on Chinese-inspired dishes. Other menu items include Clams & XO with bucatini and scallion, Tiger Salad with cucumber, verdant veg, and herbs, Lebanon Bologna Fried Rice with mirepoix, egg, and roe, and a selection of ice creams for desert.

Their drink menu includes many cans from the brewery's own line, as well as kombucha, Mexican Coke, and cocktails like the "Deadly Petals with Strange Powers," made with vodka, herbal syrup, citrus, and ginger sichuan peppercorn.



The modern twist on Chinese cooking and youthful atmosphere is reminiscent of NYC's Mission Chinese, which is located in Bushwick, a gentrifying neighborhood not unlike Fishtown. Taiwansese-inspired restaurant Mei Mei, which opens in Old City on March 12, also follows the trend of "Asian-inspired" cooking.



