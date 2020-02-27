More Culture:

February 27, 2020

Mei Mei is a new Taiwanese restaurant and lounge opening in Old City

Take a look at some of the modern Asian dishes on the menu

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mei Mei Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

A new Taiwanese restaurant and lounge called Mei Mei is opening on March 12 in Old City. On the menu will be modern Asian food, such as these Peking duck bao buns.

A new Taiwanese restaurant and lounge is set to open in Old City at 33 S. Second St. on Thursday, March 12.

Mei Mei will offer a modern twist on traditional Asian dishes, paying homage to the family traditions of owner and executive chef Jay Ho, who was born in Taiwan.

Dishes on the menu include fried rice with Taiwanese sausage, Korean fried chicken wings, scallion pancakes with sweet soy-braised pork belly and miso Caesar salad.

The cocktail list also incorporates Asian ingredients, like yuzu, wasabi and sesame, but expect to see some Polynesian-inspired drinks, too.

As for the space, the lounge is located downstairs and only those with reservations will be allowed in. Decorating the area are cherry blossom light fixtures, velvet wall panels and a wall of Lucky Cats. Upstairs, the restaurant has a sleek design and can seat 90.

Mei Mei will be open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight for dinner, with the bar remaining open until 2 a.m.

For a sneak peek of Mei Mei's dishes ahead of its opening, check out the photos below.

Mei Mei restaurant and lounge in Old CityCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Mei Mei fried rice


Mei MeiCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Taiwanese-style Hunan beef


Mei MeiCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Miso-crusted sea bass


Mei Mei restaurant and lounge in Old CityCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Scallion pancakes


