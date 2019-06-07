More Events:

Hear the interviews StoryCorps gathered at 30th Street Station

There will be a listening party at WHYY

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization that records, preserves and shares stories from Americans of all different backgrounds, has been gathering stories from Philadelphians at The Porch at 30th Street Station for the past month.

People shared who they are, what they've learned in life and how they want to be remembered. 

StoryCorps interviews usually take place between two people who know each other, such as family members, friends or coworkers, and a facilitator guides participants through the interview process.

On Tuesday, June 25, you can hear their stories at WHYY.  The listening party is free to attend but an RSVP is necessary. It will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Before then, you can listen to tons of stories gathered by StoryCorps onlineSome interviews also air on NPR's "Morning Edition."

StoryCorps is sponsored by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The local edition was sponsored by Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center and the University City District.

StoryCorps Listening Party

Tuesday, June 25
6:30-8 p.m. | Free with RSVP
WHYY
150 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

