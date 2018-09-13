The Straight Shooters: Previewing WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view

Roman Reigns’ first Universal Championship defense will come inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday night in San Antonio as he renews his classic rivalry with Braun Strowman. This time, the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley will be the special referee. Can Reigns successfully defend the title inside the demonic structure?

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson preview the pay-per-view and also discuss some rivalries they would've liked to see play out inside Hell in a Cell that nobody got to see.

Listen to the entire episode below.

