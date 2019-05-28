More News:

May 28, 2019

Eastern Pennsylvania teen struck by stray bullet while taking a bath

The shot reportedly traveled through furniture and a wall before striking the girl

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Hazleton Gun Accident Teen in a Bath Tub Screenshot/Google Street View

A 13-year-old girl in Hazleton was struck by a stray bullet while taking a bath after a gun in the next room accidentally discharged.

A 13-year-old girl in Eastern Pennsylvania was struck by a stray bullet while taking a bath Sunday, after a gun in the next room accidentally discharged.

The bullet, which traveled through both furniture and a wall, according to the Associated Press, pierced the girl's skin but didn't lodge in her body. Another child also was in the bath tub at the same time, but was unharmed.

MORE: U.S. Supreme Court won't hear appeal to overturn Boyertown transgender bathroom policy

It's unclear what exactly led to the gun discharging.

The girl was taken to a nearby trauma center, according to police. Multiple police cars arrived at the house when the gunshot was reported:

Police found that the gun belongs a 35-year-old man, a security guard with a permit to carry. Evidence will be presented to the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office for examination.

MORE: Penn Book Center to stay open through summer, explore sustainable options

The District Attorney's office will decide whether to charge the man with negligently handling a firearm.

