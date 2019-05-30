Daily stressors can result in scalp tension — here's what you should know

As we all know, stress can physically manifest differently in people. Some get a tight jaw, some folks eat too much (or too little) and others get a tense scalp.

Yes, you read that right — scalp tension is a real thing.

MindBodyGreen reports that it is rather common for people to hold a fair amount of stress in the general vicinity of the scalp, including the hairline, behind our ears and, of course, the neck. Not exactly parts of the body — aside from the neck — that you would think to self-massage.

MindBodyGreen explains further:

Unfortunately there's little research about general tension in this area, and most of it has to do with tension leading to headaches. However, you do have muscles on your scalp that can tense. The largest is the temporalis muscle, which runs from behind your ear, around your head, and to the back. This muscle can become strained in the same way your shoulder or jaw muscles can become so: By holding them tightly during times of stress.

Of course, the scalp isn’t new to the whole stress thing. Stress has been known to cause everything from an itchy scalp to an oily one and has even been tied to hair loss, Happi reports.

The fix? A scalp massage which, according to MindBodyGreen, will not only reduce your scalp tension, but promote hair growth and reduce the presence of dandruff. Here’s a tutorial to help you get started.

So that’s why the scalp massage while you’re getting your hair washed at the salon for a haircut feels SO good — they’re working out all of your built-up tension.