Millennials' stress is physically manifesting in this part of the body

It’s no secret that younger generations are sleeping less than previous generations, and are experiencing a lot of stress to boot.

Of course, side effects of these two issues are a given, though they manifest differently in individuals. For some, heightened anxiety levels are manifesting themselves physically, in their jaws.

Temporomandibular joint disorder, which according to Well and Good is more commonly known as TMJ, TMJD, or TMD, is a problem with the hinge that connects your jaw to the temporal bones of your skull. This very hinge helps control two of human’s most valued functions — talking and eating.

TMJ can cause pain in your jaw joint and in the muscles that control jaw movement. According to Mayo Clinic, jaw pain may be caused by a number of factors, such as genetics, arthritis or jaw injury. Of course, some who experience jaw pain also tend to clench or grind their teeth (a.k.a bruxism), although many people clench or grind their teeth out of habit and never develop the disorders.

Symptoms tend to surface in the way of jaw or tooth pain, difficulty opening your mouth, popping and clicking noises, as well as headaches, pain under your eyes, and discomfort down the neck and shoulders, according to Well and Good. If you just moved around your jaw to see if you’re unknowing experiencing any of these symptoms, we feel you and may, or may not, have done the same.

According to Well and Good, dentists are chocking up an increase in TMJ diagnoses to increased stress and decreased sleep, though there are many other factors that may be causing the jaw tension. “We’re definitely seeing a lot of younger patients coming in with TMJ issues. I think a lot of it has to do with stress,” celebrity cosmetic dentist Victoria Veytsman told the health website. “People’s teeth are worn, they’re grinding, and they’re not sleeping well.”

In most cases, the soreness tied to TMJ disorders is temporary and can be relieved with a self-managed care plan or nonsurgical treatments. According to Mayo Clinic, these treatments include wearing a mouthguard, physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, muscle relaxers, stretching and massage or acupuncture, among others.

Lee Tilghman, a Villanova grad turned full-time wellness blogger with more than 366,000 followers, noticed that she was carrying a lot of tension in her jaw and set out on a problem-solving journey. Along the way, she discovered the massage she demonstrates below to be helpful in providing relief.