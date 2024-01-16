Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Health:

January 16, 2024

Eating foods with antioxidants may reduce the risk of stroke, study finds

Researchers found that vitamins A, C, E and other nutrients may offer a 'protective effect'

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Stroke
Foods with antioxidants Jane Doan/Pexels

Eating foods with antioxidants like zinc, selenium, carotenoids and vitamins A, C and E can reduce the risk of stroke, according to a new study.

Eating lots of antioxidant-rich foods like berries, spinach and kale could lower your risk of stroke, according to new research. 

In a study published last week, Chinese scientists sought to determine whether antioxidants had a "protective effect" against stroke through two analyses. They examined data from 24,892 U.S. residents and found that their risk of stroke decreased by 3.4% for each increase on a scale designed to measure the amount of selenium, zinc, carotenoids and vitamins A, C and E in a person's diet. 

RELATED: To improve maternal health in Philly, a Penn Medicine program has homed in on food insecurity

People who had genetically determined levels of selenium or retinol, a form of vitamin A, seemed to have a degree of protection against one form of stroke, subarachnoid hemorrhage, but not intracranial hemorrhage or ischemic stroke.

Most strokes are ischemic strokes, which occur when the blood supply to the brain is cut off or partially obstructed. Subarachnoid and intracranial hemorrhages, conversely, are brain bleeds. The former occurs between the brain and skull, while the latter happens within the brain tissue.

The researchers concluded that "evidence suggests that diet-derived antioxidants may reduce the risk of stroke," but that more studies are needed to understand how antioxidants protect against the condition.

This study, published in the European Journal of Medical Research, is the latest in a growing body of evidence suggesting antioxidants may help prevent stroke. Research published in 2018 found a similar relationship between vitamin E and stroke risk, while another study from 2021 concluded that zinc concentration was inversely associated with incidence of ischemic stroke, especially among women.

Researchers caution, however, that a supplement may not be the solution. The most recent study reported that the protective effect of the antioxidants reversed at a certain point, while a 2012 study showed that daily multivitamin use did not reduce major cardiovascular events among men. 

Instead, the scientists encourage changes in diet. Plant-based foods, particularly fruits and vegetables, tend to be higher in antioxidants than meat and other animal-based products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some of the most antioxidant-dense foods include prunes, raisins, plums, Brussels and alfalfa sprouts, oranges, broccoli, beets, red grapes, red bell peppers, cherries, corn, onions and eggplant. Dark chocolate, pecans and walnuts are also good sources of these nutrients, as are spices such as cloves and rosemary.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Stroke Philadelphia Heart Health Diet Antioxidants

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man talking with a therapist smiling

Addressing health inequities in the greater Philadelphia region
Purchased - A Woman finding peace outside

How to forgive yourself and move forward in a healthy way

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly's first snowfall in 2 years causes Regional Rail delays, slushy roads
Snow Campbell Square 2

Philanthropy

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Mental Health

How many siblings teens have may affect their mental health, study finds
siblings mental health

TV

At the Emmys, Quinta Brunson won an acting award and Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles
Quinta Brunson Emmy Award

Eagles

Five thoughts on the Eagles' future
Eagles-Howie-Roseman-Nick-Sirianni

Fitness

Pantless joggers to raise money for medical research during Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved