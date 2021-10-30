Student-athletes in Philly school district now must be vaccinated for COVID-19 to participate

October 30, 2021
Kids who play interscholastic sports in the School District of Philadelphia will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate, the district announced Friday.
The requirement goes into effect starting this winter sports season, and all athletes will have to provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 18 for winter sports and March 1 for spring sports.
Superintendent William Hite said in a letter to families that based on expert guidelines, athletes should be vaccinated due to the sustained close contact while playing sports that can increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"For many students, interscholastic athletics are an important aspect of their educational experience," Hite said. "Requiring athletes to get vaccinated will reduce the need to quarantine teams, which will prevent canceled practices, games and potentially entire seasons."
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association recommended earlier this year that all student athletes in the state get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released guidance that encourages kids 12 and older to get the shot.
Athletes will still be tested twice weekly until they provide proof of vaccination by the deadlines, the district said. If a student cannot provide full proof, they will not be able to participate in their sport.
Winter sports, including basketball, bowling, cheerleading, indoor track, swimming and wrestling must:
• Get their first dose by Nov. 13
• Get their second dose by Dec. 4 (or first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine)
• Be fully vaccinated by Dec. 18
Spring sports, including badminton, baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track & field and volleyball must:
• Get their first shot by Jan. 25
• Get their second shot by Feb. 15 (or first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
• Be fully vaccinated by March 1
The school district partnered with vaccine providers for free COVID-19 vaccine events. Pharmacies, clinics and other locations across the city also offer vaccinations, which can be found online here.
There are exemptions offered for medical or religious reasons, and athletes must submit the vaccination exemption form to the school nurse at least seven days before the start of the season. Those approved will be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.
The district is hosting a community forum where parents and students can ask questions about the requirement, on:
• Thursday, Nov. 4: 5 to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 9: 5 to 6 p.m.
