More Culture:

February 06, 2021

Subway takes 15% off tuna footlongs amid lawsuit that claims its sandwiches don't contain tuna

Customers can use the code "itsreal" for the discount

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Subway
Subway lawsuit © JACK HANRAHAN/ERIE TIMES-NEWS via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Subway responded to a lawsuit that claimed its tuna sandwich doesn't have tuna by offering the sandwich at a 15% discount.

Subway is offering a 15% discount for its tuna fish sandwich after a lawsuit claimed the sandwiches don't contain real tuna. 

The complaint argued that the ingredients used in the sandwich do not contain tuna, and that the company used misleading marketing to get customers to buy them.

Subway denied these claims, and started the discount. Customers just have to use the code "itsreal" to get the discount, PennLive reported.

“Our tuna salad is 100% tuna mixed with mayo,” Subway's website states.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, but attorneys are pushing to get the claim certified as a class action lawsuit, the Washington Post reported. 

Plaintiffs in the case said they tested "multiple samples" from Subways in California and found  the tuna was “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.”

They did not say what the concoction was made of.

Jessica Simpson tweeted at the company "It's OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing," in reference to her notorious chicken and tuna mix up from her days on The Newlyweds.


“Keep fishing folks, we’ll keep serving 100% wild-caught tuna,” the company tweeted.


Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Subway Philadelphia Lawsuit

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Mental Health

Personalized screenings may help detect teens at risk of suicide, researchers say
Teen Suicide Risk

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: With Eagles fielding 'aggressive offers' for Wentz, a deal could be 'close'
Carson-Wentz_110120_KateFrese

Investigations

Bucks County traffic stop intercepts $4 million in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors say
Bucks Drug Bust Narco

Sixers

Mailbag: Sixers trade targets, Seth Curry's swoon, biggest needs moving forward
Josh_Harris_Daryl_Morey_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Art

Gritty posed nude for a 'French jawn' painting during Flyers game
Gritty Flyers Portrait

Valentine's Day

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia
Valentine's Day dinner specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved