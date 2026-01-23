More Events:

January 23, 2026

Summer Walker announces Philly tour stop

The GRAMMY-nominated R&B star hits Xfinity Mobile Arena June 5 with Odeal and Monaleo.

Summer Walker Tour.png Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Summer Walker will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on June 5 as part of her “Still Finally Over It” tour.

Summer Walker is heading back on the road in 2026, and Philadelphia is on the map.

The GRAMMY-nominated R&B star will bring her “Still Finally Over It” tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, June 5, marking one of the tour’s key East Coast stops.

The arena run follows the release of Walker’s latest album, "Finally Over It, "which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Walker is best known for her candid songwriting and a sound that blends modern R&B with pop and hip-hop influences.

Joining her in Philly are two rising names: Odeal, recently named Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month, and Monaleo, part of the 2025 XXL Freshman class.

Citi and Verizon presales begin Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and run through Wednesday night. An artist presale follows on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

General tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at summerwalkermusic.com/tour.

Summer Walker's "Still Finally Over It" Tour

Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148

