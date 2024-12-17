Two people shot while sitting in parked car in Northeast Philly

Two people were shot while sitting in a parked car in Crescentville on Monday night, police said.

The man and woman, both 22, were in a car parked outside of one of their homes on the 5900 block of Algon Avenue, near Samuel Fels High School, when 22 gunshots were fired at 11:30 p.m., NBC10 reported. The man was shot in the neck and the woman was hit in the shoulder, police said. The car was struck at least 10 times.

Police said the man and woman are friends. After the shooting, they each went inside the woman's house to call for help and were able to walk and talk despite their injuries. They were taken to a hospital and in stable condition, investigators said.

Police said they are not sure whether one – or both – of the people were targeted, or whether the car was the target.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or descriptions of a suspect. Surveillance video shows four people walking along Algon Avenue and then running after shots are fired, police said.