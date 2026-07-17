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July 17, 2026

SummerFest brings food, shopping and family fun to Northern Liberties on Aug. 1

The free event at Piazza Alta features local vendors, food trucks, wineries, breweries, wellness activities and family-friendly fun.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Summer
Sumemrfest at Piazza Provided Courtesy/Northern Liberties Farmer's Market

SummerFest will bring local vendors, food trucks, wineries, breweries and family activities to the Piazza Alta Courtyard in Northern Liberties on Aug. 1.

SummerFest will turn the Piazza Alta Courtyard into an outdoor market with local vendors, food trucks and family activities on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features vendors selling baked goods, fresh produce, clothing, jewelry, specialty foods and other locally made goods. Food trucks, wineries and breweries also will be on site.

The day also includes wellness vendors and activities for children. Featured businesses include Lost Bread Co., Wissahickon Brewery, Darnel's Cakes, Hayday Farm and Hilltop Haven Winery, along with dozens of other vendors.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and attendees who RSVP before the event will be entered into a raffle.

SummerFest

Saturday, Aug. 1 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Piazza Alta Courtyard
1099 Gerantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Summer Northern Liberties Piazza Alta

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