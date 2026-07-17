SummerFest brings food, shopping and family fun to Northern Liberties on Aug. 1

SummerFest will turn the Piazza Alta Courtyard into an outdoor market with local vendors, food trucks and family activities on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features vendors selling baked goods, fresh produce, clothing, jewelry, specialty foods and other locally made goods. Food trucks, wineries and breweries also will be on site.

The day also includes wellness vendors and activities for children. Featured businesses include Lost Bread Co., Wissahickon Brewery, Darnel's Cakes, Hayday Farm and Hilltop Haven Winery, along with dozens of other vendors.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and attendees who RSVP before the event will be entered into a raffle.

Saturday, Aug. 1 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Piazza Alta Courtyard

1099 Gerantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Free to attend

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