Super Bowl LV betting odds: Mahomes, Brady, Gatorade and other prop bets we like

We are less than one week away from Super Bowl LV and if you are reading this you no doubt know that one of the most entertaining parts of Super Bowl week is being able to bet on pretty much everything you can think of.

How long will the National Anthem take? What songs will the halftime performer sing? What will the first commercial be?

While every mundane piece of minutia is probably available for wagering on somewhere on the internet, our friends at TheLines.com have a variety of actual on-the-field prop bets that we thought were interesting and had potentially big paydays.

We've singled five player-related props we like, as well as a couple of those fun non-game related props at the bottom as well.

Patrick Mahomes non-passing TD (+260), first TD non-passing (+2000)

Mahomes somewhat surprisingly has just six regular season rushing touchdowns in his career, but in seven career postseason games he has four. This isn't a sure thing, but few things with the odds of a Mahomes rushing score — particularly as the first score of the game — are. The Chiefs really don't have a solid No. 1 workhorse running back anymore, and they're also dealing with some injuries to the offensive line. It stands to reason that Kansas City's QB may be on the move more than usual, and perhaps this will yield a scrambling touchdown.

Tyreek Hill over 92.5 receiving yards (-124)

This may not have the biggest payout, but it's a really tantalizing bet. The last time the Chiefs faced the Bucs, Hill went off, catching 13 passes for a ridiculous 269 receiving yards. He's collected 110 and 172 in two playoff games this winter. A simple slant across the middle, for someone with Hill's speed, can add up to a quick 15-20 yards (or more) pretty quickly. He should get close to 100.

Travis Kelce two or more touchdown catches (+370)

Here's another one that can really multiply your money. In his last five playoff games, Kelce has seven TD catches. He's proven to be more than just a tight end this season and will give the Bucs fits trying to cover him throughout the game with a smaller cornerback or a slower linebacker. If the Chiefs are able to move the ball as much as we expect them to, Kelce should get multiple chances in the red zone.

Tom Brady throws INT (-161), first INT (-177)





Brady is fresh off throwing three second half interceptions in the NFC title game. He's 43 years old and probably at his best he's maybe 80% the quarterback he was in his prime. If Kansas City takes the lead and the Bucs are pressing, Brady will take more chances and he'll throw it to the wrong team. This wager may not have the best odds, but that's because it is very likely.

Leonard Fournette over 48.5 rushing yards (-110)

Fournette has broken this milestone in all three playoff games this postseason, emerging as the featured back over Ronald Jones. The Buccaneers will surely be looking to establish the run to keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands, and Fournette should get enough touches to get 50 yards on the ground.

Opening coin toss (via DraftKings)

We would never bet this ourselves, but if you saw Uncut Gems and the drama that betting on an NBA jump ball gave to Adam Sandler's character's parlay, this can be a quick multiplier for any bet. The odds are as expected:

Heads Tails -103 -103





Gatorade shower color (via PointsBet)

I have absolutely no idea what to say about this, but it's offered at TheLines.com and pretty much every other sports book. My wife says blue is the best flavor, and at +900 odds that's a pretty pay day.

Color Odds Orange +125 Red +250 Yellow +400 Green +400 Clear +700 Blue +900 Purple +1000





I did a little research and apparently two of the last six Super Bowls had a blue gatorade bath — so maybe that's the bet? Orange is the favorite and also was used in two of the last six championship coach baths.

