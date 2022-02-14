Eagles fans mock Rams for failed Philly Special attempt in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, becoming the second-straight team to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on its home field.

This is the Rams' second Super Bowl title in franchise history and first since the team relocated back to Los Angeles in 2016. The team's first Super Bowl title came in 1999 when the franchise was in St. Louis.

While it was a good night for the Rams, their performance wasn't free of blunders — including one that caught the attention of Eagles fans everywhere.

The Rams decided to test out their own Super Bowl version of the iconic Philly Special, and the play fell flat on its face. The botched attempt came in the third quarter of Sunday night's game with Los Angeles trailing 20-13.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford handed the ball off to running back Darrell Henderson, who then ran to his left and pitched it to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford went out for the pass and was wide open down the right sideline, but Kupp fired the ball over Stafford's head and out of bounds. The Rams were forced to settle for a field goal and make it a 20-16 game.

Many Eagles fans took to social media to mock the Rams for not executing the play and made it clear that only Nick Foles could accomplish such a feat in the Super Bowl.

The best reaction came from former Eagles tight end Trey Burton. It was Burton who took the toss from running back Corey Clement and threw a beautiful touchdown pass to a wide-open Foles in the end zone during the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.



Stafford and Kupp made up for the failed Philly Special attempt by connecting on the game-winning touchdown on the Rams' final drive with 1:25 left in the game.

The botched Philly Special attempt wasn't the only Philly-centric aspect of Super Bowl LVI. Actor Kevin Hart starred in a Sam's Club Super Bowl commercial that premiered late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game.

The commercial featured the North Philly native using the membership-only retail warehouse chain's scan-and-go app to buy products. The app allows VIP customers like himself to scan items and skip checkout lines, Hart says in the commercial.

"Scan-and-go was made just for me, people. You know what was made for you? The line," Hart says with a laugh.

The comedian also appeared in a pregame promo dressed up as former NFL linebacker James Harrison. The promo posits Hart as starring in a fake football movie called "100 Yards to Glory." Harrison famously had an NFL-record 100-yard interception return from end zone to end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.