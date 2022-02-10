More Culture:

February 10, 2022

Liberty Point entertainment venue to open at Penn's Landing in April

The 28,000-square-foot space will offer food, drinks and live music along the Delaware River waterfront

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Liberty Point Penn's Landing Courtesy of/Tim Sienold 3D and Architectural Rendering

Liberty Point will open on the waterfront side of the Independence Seaport Museum at Penn's Landing this April.

A new restaurant being billed as the Philadelphia's largest will feature a live music stage and panoramic views of the Delaware River when it opens this spring. 

Liberty Point, an outdoor-indoor food and entertainment venue five years in the making, will open along the waterfront side of the Independence Seaport Museum in April.

The 28,000-square-foot venue, operated by FCM Hospitality, will sprawl across three main levels and serve as many as 1,400 guests at a time. Dogs will be welcome on the family-friendly venue's first floor.

The lunch and dinner menus will feature seasonal bites, sandwiches, salads and raw bar selections. Late-night fare will be available in the evenings. Beer, wine, cocktails, frozen summer drinks and mocktails will be available at five indoor and outdoor bars.

A live music stage will be set up in the middle of the venue. Musicians will play on Fridays and Saturdays, and DJs will perform throughout the week. The space also will host private and semi-private events. 

Liberty Point Philadelphia Penn's LandingCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

FCM Hospitality is transforming the waterfront side of the Independence Seaport Museum into a sprawling, 28,000-square-foot entertainment venue.

Liberty Point will add to FCM Hospitality's portfolio of Delaware River waterfront venues. It already operates Craft Hall, Unleashed Bark and Beer, Morgan's Pier, River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier and The Garden at Cherry Street Pier.

"We are excited to bring this new dining concept to the waterfront to join the already vibrant destination for recreational, cultural and commercial activities for the residents and visitors of Philadelphia," FCM Hospitality's Avram Hornik said. "There's always something happening at Penn's Landing. It is the top summer destination in Philadelphia that hosts concerts, fairs, food and drink and we are happy to be a part of it."

FCM Hospitality also owns Harper's Garden, Juno, Rosy's Taco Bar, Concourse Dance Bar, The Dolphin Tavern and Lola's Garden.

Liberty Point originally was scheduled to open last spring, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hornik said. He said the restaurant "is inspired by the history of Philadelphia and its waterfront."

Once construction is completed, Liberty Point will be open seven days each week throughout the year.

"We are thrilled to take things to the next level for outdoor, riverfront dining in Philadelphia," Hornik said.

Liberty Point Philadelphia Penn's LandingCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

Liberty Point, which remains under construction, will offer panoramic views of the Delaware River.

The new restaurant comes with Penn's Landing expected to undergo an overhaul in the coming years. 

The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. has tasked the Durst Organization with a $2.2 billion redevelopment project that calls for nearly 2,400 apartments, more than 124,000 square feet of space and a 225-room hotel. The 11-acre-plus project will total 12 buildings across two sites.

The centerpiece is Penn's Landing Park over I-95, which is expected to begin next year and will reconnect Front Street with the riverfront between Chestnut and Walnut streets. The project is slated to be completed for the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration in 2026.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Development Entertainment Delaware River Waterfront Venues Business Delaware River Penn's Landing

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Concert

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is Philly's newest addition to live music and entertainment
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and more to Nets for James Harden
James-Harden-Sixers_021022_usat

Sponsored

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring
Limited - Four Seasons Philadelphia Lobby

Government

Penn President Amy Gutmann confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Germany
Amy Gutmann U.S. ambassador

Mental Health

Seasonal affective disorder is more than just 'winter blues'; Here's how to combat it
Seasonal Affective Disorder

Food & Drink

New Hope restaurant recognized by PETA as one of the nation's top vegan dessert destinations
Vegan Cheesecake

Holiday

'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' to offer live classical music, champagne on Valentine's Day
Van Gogh Valentine's Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved