Bob Saget died of accidental head trauma, family says

A medical examiner's investigation into the cause of Bob Saget's death found that the he died from head trauma, the actor's family said Wednesday.

The medical examiner determined that the comedian accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of the blow and went to sleep, Saget's family said in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter. Drugs and alcohol were not found to be involved.

Saget, a Montgomery County native who graduated from Temple University, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in January. He was 65.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," Saget's family said.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

The Orange County, Florida Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy following Saget's passing. An initial report found no evidence of drug use or foul play.

Saget's room was found in order when hotel security went to check on him at the request of his family, who had contacted the hotel after being unable to reach him. Saget's left arm was lying across his chest and his right arm was lying on the bed.

Saget had just kicked off a new stand-up comedy tour in Florida. The tour included a March date at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, Montgomery County, just minutes away from where he grew up. The theater had become a frequent stop on his stand-up comedy tours in recent years.

The Abington Senior High School graduate got his start in comedy at age 17 performing in clubs across the Philadelphia region.

Saget studied film at Temple and kept his feet wet in comedy by doing improv at the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating college, Saget moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting and comedy career.

Saget became best known for his role as single father Danny Tanner in the hit ABC sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix spinoff series "Fuller House." He also served as the original host of the weekly ABC series "America's Funniest Home Videos" and as the narrator and voice of an older Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."

Saget also was known for his raunchy, foul-mouthed comedy — a complete contrast from his do-no-wrong television personas.

Saget's most memorable comedic works include the 1998 cult classic "Dirty Work," which he directed, and his profane appearances on the HBO series "Entourage."

Saget's 2013 stand-up special "That's What I'm Talkin' About" was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 for best comedy album.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle Saget from a previous marriage.