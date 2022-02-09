New Hope restaurant recognized by PETA as one of the nation's top vegan dessert destinations

Vegans can be very health-centric when it comes to their diets, but even some of the most devoted ones need to indulge in a sweet treat on occasion.



In a list compiled in honor of Valentine's day by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, New Hope's Sprig & Vine was recognized for having some of the best vegan desserts in the country. The restaurant made the cut for its cashew-based cheesecake that comes in various flavors throughout the year.

"It was a complete surprise to us," said the restaurant's Pastry Chef Linda Monastra. "We're very honored."

Executive Chef and CEO Ross Olchvary regularly changes the restaurant's menu based on what's available seasonally, and sources 100% of his animal product-free ingredients from organic and sustainable farms around Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The highlight of the eatery's desserts is Monastra's cashew- and silken tofu-based cheesecake, which is made with a gluten-free oat-based crust and is topped with coconut whipped cream.

Right now, the restaurant is offering a kabocha squash flavored version of the cake, which Monastra said tastes similar to a pumpkin. However, this weekend she will switch it to a Meyer lemon version, which has ginger in the crust and is topped with chamomile syrup.

Monastra said that her cheesecake is unique because instead of being prepared raw, it's baked like a traditional cheesecake, which makes it taste more like its dairy-based namesake.



Some of the other dessert offerings include a tiramisu topped with bourbon-chocolate coffee sauce, a flourless almond and cocoa torte and a cranberry linzer tart with blood orange ice cream and ginger-maple syrup.

But the restaurant's savory lunch and dinner options aren't any less notable than its desserts.

In honor of the Super Bowl, Olchvary has cooked up some classic comfort food including "wings" made of seitan, a flour-based substance which resembles meat. They are available in four flavors: buffalo, barbecue, agave-garlic-chile and miso-maple-mustard.

He also has a cauliflower mac and cheese available which, like the cheesecake, gets its signature creamy texture from blended cashews.



Sprig & Vine opened in March 2010 and has since become regarded as one of the Philly area's top vegan food destinations.

Olchvary worked at Horizons Vegan Restaurant on South Street for seven years before moving on to start his own business. That restaurant was the precursor to Center City's Vedge, which is one of the most well-regarded vegan eateries nationwide.

Even though Sprig & Vine's food is completely vegan, Monastra said meat-eaters won't feel out of place in the restaurant or unsatisfied by its offerings.

"It's really great-tasting, creative food," she said. "It's filling (and) satisfying… It's just a bonus that it's vegan."

Whole desserts can be ordered from Sprig & Vine at least 48 hours in advance by calling (215) 693-1427. Reservations, which are recommended since the restaurant gets busy, can be made by calling the same number.