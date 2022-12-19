Super Bowl odds: Eagles are second behind only the Bills

The Eagles are on the cusp of clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC and making the path to the Super Bowl run through Lincoln Financial Field. The Birds are a league-best 13-1, but, after taking a peek at the betting markets, they aren't actually the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Looking at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds of winning the Super Bowl. Here's how DraftKings lays it out:

Team Odds Bills +300 Eagles +400 Chiefs +500 49ers +650 Bengals +850 Cowboys +1100 Chargers +2200 Ravens +2800 Vikings +2800





I get that the Bills are a great team that's made postseason runs the last two years, but, taking into consideration their respective paths to the Super Bowl, it has to be the Eagles to me. Even if you're convinced that Buffalo would be favorites over the Eagles on a neutral site in Arizona in February (I'd disagree!), the fact that the Bills would need to topple the likes of Kansas City and Cincinnati is a huge obstacle. The Eagles have home-field advantage all but locked up and it's still very much up in the air if Buffalo will get the first-round bye in the AFC.

Obviously, the Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC. Here are the DraftKings odds to win the conference:

Team Odds Eagles +150 49ers +300 Cowboys +450 Vikings +900 Buccaneers +1500 Lions +2800 Giants +4000 Seahawks +5000



That's not super surprising. I'd say Dallas is the second-best team in the NFC, but the fact that they'll need to win three straight road games as a Wild Card squad makes a Super Bowl berth unlikely. Losing in hilarious fashion to Doug Pederson and the Jaguars doesn't help matters either. Can Brock Purdy lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl? I have my doubts!

It's the Eagles' conference to lose.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader