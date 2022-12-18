Eagles playoff update: Birds closing in on NFC East title, No. 1 seed

A win is a win, especially when you're scoreboard watching.

The Eagles are fighting tooth and nail to earn an NFC East title and the NFC's No. 1 seed, and thanks to their ugly — and at times deflating win in Chicago, 25-20, in Week 15 — they still have multi-game leads for both of the regular season prizes currently up for grabs.

The Cowboys followed up their embarrassing near loss last week to the NFL-worst Texans by faltering in overtime to another subpar AFC South opponent in the Jaguars. A pick-six in overtime undid Dallas and could end any hopes they have of a bye in the first round.

The Giants and Commanders play on Sunday night, but the result of their game has Wild Card implications only, as the Eagles and Cowboys are in a two-team race for the division title.

A look at the current standings after the afternoon games Sunday:

Team Record GB Eagles 13-1 — Cowboys 10-4 3 Commanders 7-5-1 5.5 Giants 7-5-1 5.5





Depending on how things shake out with the Seahawks and Lions down the stretch, it seems entirely possible that all four NFC East teams make it to the postseason, which would be an all-time first.

The Eagles have two divisional games remaining themselves, beginning this coming Saturday in Dallas and finishing in January with the Giants. If Philly can beat the Cowboys they'll have a four-game lead for the NFC East with two games to play — which will wrap things up.

But they may not be able to rest their starters regardless of their result against the Cowboys. That's because if the Vikings and 49ers keep winning they are technically each in the mix for a first-round bye — if they win out and the Eagles falter down the stretch.

A look at the 1-seed race:

Team Record GB Eagles 13-1 — Vikings 11-3 2 Cowboys

10-4 3 49ers 10-4 3





The Niners need an inside straight to get the 1-seed, but the Cowboys and Vikings could technically pounce ahead if the Eagles falter. Dallas, as we mentioned, would win a tie-break if they win their Week 16 matchup. The Vikings would lose a tiebreaker with Philly (the Birds won in Week 2), so they are in actually 2.5 games behind.

All of this could be made a lot simpler with an Eagles win next weekend, which would clinch both the division and a first-round bye.

