More Sports:

December 18, 2022

Eagles playoff update: Birds closing in on NFC East title, No. 1 seed

The Eagles are inching closer to clinching a division title and first round bye.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Pregame-Entrance-Week-15-Bears-2022-NFL.jpg Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles emerge from the tunnel at Soldier Field for Sunday's game against the Bears.

A win is a win, especially when you're scoreboard watching.

The Eagles are fighting tooth and nail to earn an NFC East title and the NFC's No. 1 seed, and thanks to their ugly — and at times deflating win in Chicago, 25-20, in Week 15 — they still have multi-game leads for both of the regular season prizes currently up for grabs.

The Cowboys followed up their embarrassing near loss last week to the NFL-worst Texans by faltering in overtime to another subpar AFC South opponent in the Jaguars. A pick-six in overtime undid Dallas and could end any hopes they have of a bye in the first round.

The Giants and Commanders play on Sunday night, but the result of their game has Wild Card implications only, as the Eagles and Cowboys are in a two-team race for the division title.

A look at the current standings after the afternoon games Sunday:

TeamRecordGB
Eagles13-1
Cowboys10-43
Commanders7-5-15.5
Giants7-5-15.5


Depending on how things shake out with the Seahawks and Lions down the stretch, it seems entirely possible that all four NFC East teams make it to the postseason, which would be an all-time first. 

The Eagles have two divisional games remaining themselves, beginning this coming Saturday in Dallas and finishing in January with the Giants. If Philly can beat the Cowboys they'll have a four-game lead for the NFC East with two games to play — which will wrap things up. 

But they may not be able to rest their starters regardless of their result against the Cowboys. That's because if the Vikings and 49ers keep winning they are technically each in the mix for a first-round bye — if they win out and the Eagles falter down the stretch.

A look at the 1-seed race:

TeamRecordGB
Eagles13-1
Vikings11-32
Cowboys
10-43
49ers10-43


The Niners need an inside straight to get the 1-seed, but the Cowboys and Vikings could technically pounce ahead if the Eagles falter. Dallas, as we mentioned, would win a tie-break if they win their Week 16 matchup. The Vikings would lose a tiebreaker with Philly (the Birds won in Week 2), so they are in actually 2.5 games behind.

All of this could be made a lot simpler with an Eagles win next weekend, which would clinch both the division and a first-round bye.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Vikings Jalen Hurts 49ers NFC East

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Husband allegedly killed, dismembered missing Sellersville woman
Elizabeth Capaldi Husband Charged

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Mental Health

To reduce holiday stress, set realistic expectations, plan ahead and laugh often
Holiday Stress

Eagles

Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis
124122DarnellMooney

Holiday

Where to donate toys in Philadelphia this holiday season
Philly toy drives

Holiday

Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater for a Center City bar crawl this weekend
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved