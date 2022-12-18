More Sports:

December 18, 2022

WATCH: Jalen Hurts, Eagles wakes up against the Bears

Big passes? Big runs? There's the Jalen Hurts we all know.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Scramble-Eagles-Bears-Week-15-NFL-2022.jpg Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambles during the first quarter against the Bears Sunday in Chicago.

Took a while to get going, but Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense finally woke up. 

On their last drive of the first half and facing a 3rd and 3, Hurts launched a bomb down the right sideline and DeVonta Smith hauled it in over his shoulder for 38 yards and a big first down. 

Then, a couple of plays later with Chicago showing blitz, Hurts took off up the middle and ran 22 yards for the touchdown and a 10-6 Eagles lead.

Check out the plays below:

They were far from done, however. 

With the ball to open the second half, after a big 58-yard kick return from Boston Scott, Hurts launched one 29 yards to A.J. Brown down to the Bears' 2, then punched it in on the QB sneak to put the Eagles up 17-6. 

Before that last drive of the first half, Hurts was struggling to get anything going, throwing two interceptions for the first time all season and his first pick in five games. Right now, he's 10-18 passing for 174 yards and the two picks. On the ground, he has nine carries for 43 yards and two scores. 

Smith has been a steady failsafe, seemingly having no problem cutting through Chicago's secondary. He has 104 yards on three receptions and four targets. Brown has three catches on seven targets for 54 yards. 

