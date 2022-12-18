More Sports:

December 18, 2022

Cowboys hilariously lose on pick-six in overtime to Jaguars

Doug Pederson and the Jaguars upset Dallas with a wild walk-off pick-six in overtime.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Doug-Pederson-Eagles-Jaguars-Cowboys Jeremy Reper/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles Super Bowl winner and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Philadelphians have two strict football policies: root for the Eagles and root against the Cowboys. Everything else falls behind those hallmarks. On a day in which the Eagles won their 13th game of the season, the Cowboys blew a 17-point lead to Doug Pederson and the Jaguars. 

Trailing 27-10 in the second half, the Jaguars fought back behind a four-touchdown game from QB Trevor Lawrence to tie things up 34-34 and send it to overtime.

Jacksonville had the first possession in OT, but punted. Dallas had to chance to win the game with even just a field goal. Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott wasn't interested in that apparently. 

A tipped pass fell into the arms of Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. On his second interception of the game, Jenkins took it 51 yards back to the house for the walk-off victory:

Doug Pederson did Philly one last solid!

With the Eagles' win in Chicago being a sloppy affair, that pick-six might have been the most exciting moment of Eagles fans' weekend. 

The Cowboys fall to 10-4 with their hopes of stealing the NFC East crown away from the Eagles dwindling by the minute. 

Start preparing your jokes for your one weird Cowboys fan co-worker for tomorrow. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jaguars Dallas Cowboys Doug Pederson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Husband allegedly killed, dismembered missing Sellersville woman
Elizabeth Capaldi Husband Charged

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Mental Health

To reduce holiday stress, set realistic expectations, plan ahead and laugh often
Holiday Stress

Eagles

Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis
124122DarnellMooney

Holiday

Where to donate toys in Philadelphia this holiday season
Philly toy drives

Holiday

Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater for a Center City bar crawl this weekend
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved