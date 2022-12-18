Cowboys hilariously lose on pick-six in overtime to Jaguars

Philadelphians have two strict football policies: root for the Eagles and root against the Cowboys. Everything else falls behind those hallmarks. On a day in which the Eagles won their 13th game of the season, the Cowboys blew a 17-point lead to Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.

Trailing 27-10 in the second half, the Jaguars fought back behind a four-touchdown game from QB Trevor Lawrence to tie things up 34-34 and send it to overtime.

Jacksonville had the first possession in OT, but punted. Dallas had to chance to win the game with even just a field goal. Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott wasn't interested in that apparently.

A tipped pass fell into the arms of Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. On his second interception of the game, Jenkins took it 51 yards back to the house for the walk-off victory:

Doug Pederson did Philly one last solid!



With the Eagles' win in Chicago being a sloppy affair, that pick-six might have been the most exciting moment of Eagles fans' weekend.



The Cowboys fall to 10-4 with their hopes of stealing the NFC East crown away from the Eagles dwindling by the minute.

Start preparing your jokes for your one weird Cowboys fan co-worker for tomorrow.

