Cowboys hilariously lose on pick-six in overtime to Jaguars

December 18, 2022
Philadelphians have two strict football policies: root for the Eagles and root against the Cowboys. Everything else falls behind those hallmarks. On a day in which the Eagles won their 13th game of the season, the Cowboys blew a 17-point lead to Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.
Trailing 27-10 in the second half, the Jaguars fought back behind a four-touchdown game from QB Trevor Lawrence to tie things up 34-34 and send it to overtime.
Jacksonville had the first possession in OT, but punted. Dallas had to chance to win the game with even just a field goal. Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott wasn't interested in that apparently.
A tipped pass fell into the arms of Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. On his second interception of the game, Jenkins took it 51 yards back to the house for the walk-off victory:
MADNESS IN JACKSONVILLE. WALKOFF PICK-6 FOR THE @JAGUARS. #DALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/ZQrhOLRuIW— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
Doug Pederson did Philly one last solid!
With the Eagles' win in Chicago being a sloppy affair, that pick-six might have been the most exciting moment of Eagles fans' weekend.
The Cowboys fall to 10-4 with their hopes of stealing the NFC East crown away from the Eagles dwindling by the minute.
Start preparing your jokes for your one weird Cowboys fan co-worker for tomorrow.
Wonder if Micah Parsons thinks Trevor Lawrence is a system QB!— shamus (@shamus_clancy) December 18, 2022
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader