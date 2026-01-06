More Events:

A surreal after-hours event is coming to the Philadelphia Art Museum this Friday

Live music, gallery performances, hands-on art and tarot readings are all part of “Friday Night: Dreamworld Edition,” an after-hours event inspired by surrealism.

Surrealism at Philadelphia Art Museum Aimee Almstead/Image courtesy of the Philadelphia Art Museum

The Philadelphia Art Museum is putting a dreamlike spin on its popular Friday night series this weekend.

Friday Night: Dreamworld Edition,” taking place Friday, Jan. 9, invites visitors to explore the museum after hours through the lens of surrealism. Inspired by Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100, the evening blends gallery access with live music, hands-on art activities and performances that encourage wandering, discovery and a little imagination.

Throughout the night, guests can catch experimental live music in the Great Stair Hall, take part in a surrealism-inspired pop-up art activity and stop by for tarot readings. Short dance performances staged inside the galleries add another layer to the experience, offering unexpected moments as visitors move through the museum.

The event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and is free with museum admission.

“Friday Night: Dreamworld Edition”

Friday, Jan. 9 from 5-8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Art Museum
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia PA 19130
Free with museum admission

