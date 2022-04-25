More News:

April 25, 2022

Man drowns, woman in critical condition after rescue from Swatara Creek in Lebanon County

Two other people were brought to safety by Pennsylvania State Police in the incident on Sunday night

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drownings
Swatara Creek Drowning Pennsylvania StreetView/Google

Pennsylvania State Police and emergency crews responded to the Swatara Creek just above Jonestown Road in Lebanon County on Sunday for a report of people struggling in the water. One man died and a woman was listed in critical condition. Two others suffered minor injuries.

A 42-year-old man drowned Sunday night and a woman is fighting for her life following an incident in the Swatara Creek in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Rescue crews and state troopers from the Jonestown barracks responded to the area of the creek just north of Jonestown Road around 7:30. The 72-mile tributary of the Susquehanna River is home to popular trails and supports recreational activities in Schuylkill, Lebanon and Dauphin counties. The area of Sunday's incident is about 100 miles west and north of Philadelphia. 

Before arriving at the scene, authorities were told multiple people were struggling in the creek. Troopers were able to safely bring two people out of the water, a 25-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries. Rescue boats were used to get to the 42-year-old drowning victim and a 60-year-old woman who was taken to Hershey Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The man who drowned was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon City, where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators did not say what led up to the incident and whether the four people removed from the creek had been swimming there before the struggle began. The area of the Swatara Creek above Jonestown Road is known for a dam, although it's unclear whether the rescue occurred in the vicinity of the dam.

A state police spokesperson said Monday that the drowning victim's identity has not been publicly released at this time.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 26-year-old man fell into Codorus Creek in York County while standing along the bank with a small group of people. The incident happened in the area of West Philadelphia Street and search crews scoured the area before calling the effort off until Monday. The man's body was recovered Monday morning and he was pronounced dead by the York County Coroner's Office. His identity was not released. 

Last summer, a 58-year-old man drowned in the Swatara Creek in Dauphin County after a kayaking incident in which he and several others struck a downed tree, losing their kayaks and inner tubes. The victim, identified as Stephen Matrese, of Marysville, was not found until the following day, while the others survived.

State police said the investigation into Sunday's incident in Lebanon County remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drownings Lebanon County Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly businesses would let workers use pre-tax income to ride SEPTA under new bill
SEPTA Commuter Benefit

Sponsored

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Health News

Jefferson Health to develop proton therapy center in Northeast Philadelphia
Jefferson Health Proton Therapy

Phillies

5 awards from the Phillies' series loss to the Brewers
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-argument_042522_USAT

Food & Drink

Aldo Lamberti unveils pandemic-stalled redesign, new menu of Positano Coast in Old City
042422 Positano Coast 1.jpg

Holiday

Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch discounts and card-making from Museum of the American Revolution
MOAR Mother's Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved