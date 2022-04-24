More News:

April 24, 2022

4 people die in Kensington rowhome fire, including 3 children

The fire was contained by 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Four people, including three children, died in a rowhome fire on the 3200 block of Hartville Street in Kensington on Sunday morning, officials said.

Four people, including three children, died in a rowhome fire in Kensington early Sunday morning, Fire Department officials said. 

Officials arrived on the 3200 block of Hartville Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, to heavy flames erupting from both floors of a two-story rowhouse. 

One occupant, a 38-year-old woman, was able to escape the flames and is currently being treated for burns at Temple University Hospital, 6abc reported. 

A neighbor told The Inquirer that a mother, father, and three elementary school-aged children moved to 3239 Hartville St. about seven years ago. 

The fire was placed under control at 2:28 a.m., but four people — one adult male and three children — died. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office, and causes of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office. 


No other injuries were immediately reported. More than 60 members responded to the fire, including firefighters, medics, chiefs, and supper personnel, officials said.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel is scheduled to speak about the fire on the 3200 block of Hartville Street at 12:30 p.m.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

