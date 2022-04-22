More News:

April 22, 2022

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Philly police officer's son

Hyram Hill, 24, was killed in January after finishing a shift as a bouncer; a second suspect remains at large

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Hyram Hill Philly Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police have charged one of two suspects in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Hyram Hill on Jan. 24. Hill was the son of a Philadelphia police officer. Levar Turner Jr., 23, turned himself in to authorities on April 21. The second suspect remains wanted.

A man who fatally shot the son of a Philadelphia police officer during an attempted robbery in January has turned himself in to police, authorities announced Friday.

Levar Turner Jr., 23, was taken into custody Friday morning amid an ongoing investigation of the Jan. 24 shooting, which took the life of 24-year-old Hyram Hill.

MORE NEWS: Philly rescinds COVID-19 indoor face mask requirement, but still strongly recommends they be worn

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. along the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue, near Broad Street, where the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Hill, who had recently gotten off work as a bouncer, made a stop at Maria's Mini Mart and was on his way home when he was approached by Turner and another suspect, according to investigators.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video showing both suspects in the moments leading up to the shooting. The suspects were driving a silver Kia Forte that had been stolen two days prior to the shooting, police said.

Authorities are still requesting help from the public to identify the second suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. Police offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to the suspects. 

Hill was the son of Officer Edwenna Ferguson, a 17-year veteran serving PPD's 12th District. He was her oldest son, a graduate of West Catholic High School and was set to become a father.

“See, the shooters messed up,” Ferguson said during a vigil in late January. “They didn’t know who they touched. They touched the wrong one.”

Police said Turner and the second suspect were both known drug dealers in North Philadelphia. 

Turner is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and related offenses. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD's Homicide Division at (215) 686-3334 or by email at tips@phillypolice.com

