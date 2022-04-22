Philly will rescind COVID-19 indoor mask mandate on Friday

Philadelphia will lift its indoor mask mandate on Friday, ending the requirement less than a week after the COVID-19 mitigation measure took effect. The reversal comes after strong public backlash and a lawsuit filed by a group of businesses challenging the legality of the policy.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed that the Board of Health voted Thursday to remove the mandate.

"Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate," deputy communications directory Sarah Peterson said. "Given the latest data, the BOH voted to rescind the mandate."

Additional details about the decision will come Friday when the city provides a formal briefing on the change.

Philadelphia is the only large city in the United States that had reintroduced a mask requirement for indoor public spaces this spring. The mandate covered restaurants, schools and other indoor businesses and venues. Masks have been required in health care settings throughout the pandemic.

Originally announced on April 11, the city's mask mandate took effect on April 18 after a weeklong period was given to allow people and businesses to adjust.

The mandate had returned in Philadelphia despite differing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The CDC has shifted primarily to hospitalization metrics as a measure of whether restrictions, such as mask mandates and other policies, should be put in place.

In Philadelphia, the health department's policy changes were partly a preemptive response to the now-dominant BA.2 omicron variant, which accounts for more than 85% of new cases in the country. BA.2 is a more contagious omicron variant that spreads about 30% more easily and is believed to be more effective at evading the immune system, according to studies.

The city's mask mandate specifically was triggered by the benchmarks of the health department's four-tier COVID response level system. Philadelphia moved from the "All Clear" tier to the "Mask Precautions" tier earlier in April based on metrics that include a combination of case counts, hospitalizations and the rate of growth in new infections during 10-day intervals.

Based on this system, Philadelphia's benchmark for the Mask Precautions level is met when the city's COVID-19 data reaches at least two of these thresholds:

• Average new cases per day are greater than 100. • Hospitalizations are greater than 50. • Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.

It was not immediately clear whether the Board of Health's vote to rescind the mandate reflects the COVID response level system, or if the city again changed its standards for evaluation.

As of Monday, there were 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including eight on ventilators. The city averaged 224 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the previous two weeks, up from an average of 142 per day between March 28-April 11. There were 46 people being treated for COVID-19 in Philadelphia hospitals on April 11.

The city's reference to falling hospitaliztions and case levels would suggest that improvements in a matter of days were significant enough to drop the requirement.

On Thursday, Mayor Kenney defended the city's mask mandate during a live interview with the Washington Post.

"Our belief is that wearing masks again will tamp down the case counts and hospitalizations, and allow us to continue to reopen and to get back to more normalcy," Kenney said Thursday, hours before the Board of Health's vote to rescind the mandate.

Philadelphia's decision comes after a federal judge in Florida on Monday threw out a nationwide rule requiring passengers and staff wear face coverings while on public transportation. That prompted SEPTA to scrap its own mask mandate just as Philadelphia temporarily brought the citywide indoor mandate back. The CDC has pushed back against the federal ruling on public transportation, insisting that masks remain necessary in these settings, and the Justice Department has appealed the decision.

About 77% of adults in Philadelphia are fully vaccinated and roughly 95% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Those numbers are roughly the same among people ages 12 and older, while about 36% of 5-to-11-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose.