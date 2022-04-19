SEPTA passengers no longer required to wear masks

For the first time in almost two years, all SEPTA riders and many employees will no longer have to wear a face mask.

The transportation authority said Monday that its system-wide COVID-19 mask requirement has been lifted. The policy change applies to all SEPTA passengers and employees aboard a bus, train, trolley or subway, as well as those in stations and concourses.

SEPTA said that masks are still recommended throughout the system, citing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SEPTA employees working inside offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia will still be required to wear a face covering until further notice due to the city's reimposed COVID-19 indoor mask mandate that took effect Monday.

It's unclear yet how SEPTA's new mask-wearing guidelines will fit alongside Philly's indoor face covering requirement. The Department of Public Health had yet to respond for comment on SEPTA's updated mask policy.

The transit authority's decision to end its COVID-19 mask requirement came hours after a federal judge in Florida on Monday threw out a nationwide rule that mandated face coverings be worn on public transportation. Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the CDC did not have the legal authority to enforce such a rule.

The public health agency last week had extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through May 3. The TSA said Monday that it would not be enforcing the requirement for the time being. The Biden administration is reviewing the court's ruling and assessing whether to appeal the decision.

The requirement, which took effect in February 2021, applied to airplanes, trains and buses. It also included airports, train stations and other transportation hubs. SEPTA had already implemented its own COVID-19 mask mandate for riders and employees in June 2020.

The federal judge's ruling Monday left airlines, transit authorities and transportation hubs to figure out their own mask-wearing guidance.

Amtrak riders and employees will no longer be required to wear masks while onboard trains or in stations. Amtrak's COVID-19 mask mandate took effect in May 2020.

NJ Transit's COVID-19 mask requirement, which originally took effect in April 2020, will no longer be enforced on trains and buses, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Most major U.S. airline carriers, including American and Southwest, lifted their COVID-19 mask rules on domestic flights.

However, fliers and workers will still be required to wear face coverings in terminals at Philadelphia International Airport because of the city's reimplemented COVID-19 mask mandate. The airport's own mask-wearing rules have been in place since May 2020.

Philly became the first major U.S. city Monday to reinstate its COVID-19 indoor mask requirement in the wake of rising coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The change was prompted by a series of metrics in the city's four-tier COVID-19 response level system.

Philly has moved back into the second level, known as Mask Precautions, which requires face coverings in all indoor public settings and businesses. That includes schools and venues such as the Wells Fargo Center. COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements are not in effect.

The city's COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations remain far lower than during previous peaks of the pandemic, but the health department adopted the response level system in February to stay ahead of possible surges and provide a set of transparent metrics that inform guidelines.

The city is averaging 224 new COVID-19 infections per day over the last two weeks as of Monday. More than 7% of coronavirus tests administered during that period have returned positive results. Case numbers have risen by more than 50% over the last 10 days. There are currently 82 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Philly can return to All Clear, the least restrictive tier, once average new infections per day drop below 100 and hospitalizations fall under 50. Case numbers also cannot increase by at least 50% over a 10-day period.

However, a group of city businesses and residents have filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court to block the mandate, arguing that Philly doesn't have the legal authority to enforce such a requirement.

The CDC currently does not recommend masking in Philly, but the health department said the agency leaves room for the consideration of local conditions.

The city health department's policy changes have come as the BA.2 omicron variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, accounting for almost 86% of new cases, according to the CDC.

BA.2 is a more contagious omicron variant that spreads about 30% more easily and is believed to be more effective at evading the immune system, according to studies.

BA.2 already has caused a second wave of omicron cases across parts of Europe and became the dominant strain in South Africa, India and the Philippines. Scientists in the U.S. have been concerned that it could cause another spike in infections here because most states have dropped their COVID-19 restrictions.