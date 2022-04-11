More News:

April 11, 2022

Philly poised to reinstate COVID-19 indoor mask requirement

A health official says the change is likely. At times Monday, the department's website already showed the city's response level had increased. A briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Government COVID-19
Philly Mask Precautions Return MARKUS WINKLER/PIXABAY

Philadelphia is on track to raise its COVID-19 response level from 'All Clear' to 'Mask Precautions,' which will again require that masks be worn in all indoor public spaces.

Philadelphia appears ready to require people to wear face masks in indoor public spaces as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the city. The anticipated change is triggered by a series of metrics that guide the city's pandemic response level. 

At times Monday morning, the website for the city's health department indicated that Philadelphia already had moved from the All Clear level to the Mask Precautions level. The second of four tiers, Mask Precautions requires masks in all indoor public areas and businesses. It does not implement any vaccine or testing requirements. 

Health officials did not immediately confirm the shift, but department spokesperson Jim Garrown said a change to mask precautions appears likely. Early Monday afternoon the health department's website had switched back to the All Clear level. A COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

"Generally, the cases have tended to go in waves, up to a peak, then back down. Our COVID Response Levels were built with that in mind,"  Garrow said. "If this wave – for whatever reason – acts differently, we would review the metrics used so people don’t have to go through that whipsaw of constantly changing mandates."

Philadelphia switches to the Mask Precautions level when the city's COVID-19 data reaches at least two of these thresholds:

• Average new cases per day are greater than 100.
• Hospitalizations are greater than 50.
• Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.

As of Sunday, Philadelphia was averaging 134 new COVID-19 cases per day, a nearly 70% increase over the previous 10 days. There were 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The likely change comes less than a week after Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole strongly encouraged Philadelphia residents to resume wearing masks indoors. With the exception of a few settings, the city had lifted the indoor mask requirement and moved to the "All Clear" stage on March 1 as cases and hospitalizations plummeted after the omicron surge.

The city's case rates remain far lower than during previous peaks of COVID-19, but the health department adopted the response level system in order to stay ahead of possible surges. With the metrics currently right around the line for switching from All Clear to Mask Precautions, the health department will monitor the situation to limit the number of back-and-forth changes between levels.

The city health department's expected shift in guidance coincides with the BA.2 omicron variant becoming the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.2 is a more contagious omicron variant that spreads about 30% more easily and is believed to be more effective at evading the immune system, according to studies.

BA.2 already has caused a second wave of omicron cases across parts of Europe and became the dominant strain in South Africa, India and the Philippines. Scientists in the U.S. have been concerned that it could cause another spike in infections here because most states have dropped their COVID-19 restrictions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government COVID-19 Philadelphia Restrictions Philadelphia Health Department Coronavirus Masks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Live Music

Party and bowl while your favorite band is on stage
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is recruiting donors for diagnostic research

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Government

City Council urges city, state leaders to declare state of emergency in Kensington
Kensington

Opinion

To improve Philly's maternal and infant mortality rates, a collective approach is needed
Maternal Mortality Philadelphia

History

High school diploma awarded to 101-year-old who was one of the first Black trolley drivers in Philadelphia
High School Grad 101

Arts & Culture

Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market
Ladies Night Out Ellis Preserve

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved