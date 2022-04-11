Philly poised to reinstate COVID-19 indoor mask requirement

Philadelphia appears ready to require people to wear face masks in indoor public spaces as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the city. The anticipated change is triggered by a series of metrics that guide the city's pandemic response level.

At times Monday morning, the website for the city's health department indicated that Philadelphia already had moved from the All Clear level to the Mask Precautions level. The second of four tiers, Mask Precautions requires masks in all indoor public areas and businesses. It does not implement any vaccine or testing requirements.

Health officials did not immediately confirm the shift, but department spokesperson Jim Garrown said a change to mask precautions appears likely. Early Monday afternoon the health department's website had switched back to the All Clear level. A COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

"Generally, the cases have tended to go in waves, up to a peak, then back down. Our COVID Response Levels were built with that in mind," Garrow said. "If this wave – for whatever reason – acts differently, we would review the metrics used so people don’t have to go through that whipsaw of constantly changing mandates."

Philadelphia switches to the Mask Precautions level when the city's COVID-19 data reaches at least two of these thresholds:

• Average new cases per day are greater than 100.

• Hospitalizations are greater than 50.

• Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.

As of Sunday, Philadelphia was averaging 134 new COVID-19 cases per day, a nearly 70% increase over the previous 10 days. There were 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19.



The likely change comes less than a week after Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole strongly encouraged Philadelphia residents to resume wearing masks indoors. With the exception of a few settings, the city had lifted the indoor mask requirement and moved to the "All Clear" stage on March 1 as cases and hospitalizations plummeted after the omicron surge.

The city's case rates remain far lower than during previous peaks of COVID-19, but the health department adopted the response level system in order to stay ahead of possible surges. With the metrics currently right around the line for switching from All Clear to Mask Precautions, the health department will monitor the situation to limit the number of back-and-forth changes between levels.

The city health department's expected shift in guidance coincides with the BA.2 omicron variant becoming the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



BA.2 is a more contagious omicron variant that spreads about 30% more easily and is believed to be more effective at evading the immune system, according to studies.

BA.2 already has caused a second wave of omicron cases across parts of Europe and became the dominant strain in South Africa, India and the Philippines. Scientists in the U.S. have been concerned that it could cause another spike in infections here because most states have dropped their COVID-19 restrictions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.