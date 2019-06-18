More Culture:

June 18, 2019

NBA deal gets you free Taco Bell Dorito's Locos Tacos on Tuesday

Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco Bell/Twitter

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Tacos Locos on June 18, 2019. The promotion is connected to the NBA Finals, which finished last week the Toronto Raptors winning their first championship over the Golden State Warriors.

It's Taco Tuesday — and you don't have to pay for it this week.

In an ironic twist, you can get free Taco Bell this afternoon thanks to a game the Golden State Warriors won on June 3.

The promotion was centered around whether the Warriors, who lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors last week, could "steal a game" up at Scotiabank Arena in Canada. 

Golden State did end up winning Game Two, so despite losing the overall series 4-2, you still get your free Doritos Locos Tacos today, June 18.

RELATED: Allen Iverson salutes Warriors after devastating injuries to Durant, Thompson

Taco Bell shared a reminder this afternoon on Twitter. You can pick up your taco in-store any time from 2-6 p.m. If you use the app or order online, you can get them at any time.

Maybe you got sick and tired of the Warriors owning the NBA, or maybe you don't care about basketball at all, but today you can thank Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for winning you some tacos.

