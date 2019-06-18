NBA deal gets you free Taco Bell Dorito's Locos Tacos on Tuesday

It's Taco Tuesday — and you don't have to pay for it this week.

In an ironic twist, you can get free Taco Bell this afternoon thanks to a game the Golden State Warriors won on June 3.

The promotion was centered around whether the Warriors, who lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors last week, could "steal a game" up at Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

Golden State did end up winning Game Two, so despite losing the overall series 4-2, you still get your free Doritos Locos Tacos today, June 18.