Target just raised its minimum wage in an effort to offer $15 an hour by 2020

Target announced an increase to the minimum wage it pays employees on Thursday to $13 an hour as part of its plan to mandate a minimum $15-an-hour rate by 2020.

The current minimum wage at Target is $12 an hour, which had implemented last year. The company, which has six stores in Philadelphia, will implement the one buck increase by June for all current and new employees making minimum wage at the company.

In 2017, Target promised to raise its employees minimum wages from $10 an hour to the $15-an-hour livable wage by 2020. During this past year's holiday season, more than 120,000 seasonal workers were hired to deal with the demand. Those employees were able to start work at $12 per hour, according to a release from the company on Thursday.

In Philadelphia, the livable wage for one adult is $12.64, according to MIT's Living Wage Calculator. For one adult and one child, the livable wage is double. And for one adult and two children it's $30.60.

The federal minimum wage remains $7.25 across the U.S., although some cities like San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have implemented their own, higher wages.

The company is somewhere in between competitors like Amazon, which set its minimum pay for employees at $15 an hour in November (though it hurt workers at Whole Foods, who largely had their hours cut after the increase) and Walmart, which set a $11-an-hour minimum in January 2018.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.