April 04, 2019

Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in fatal shooting of police official's son

Tyquan Atkinson was apprehended on Wednesday, the day before Nicholas Flacco's funeral will be held in Montgomery County

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that killed the son of a high-ranking police commander on Saturday.

Tyquan Atkinson, 19, was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicholas Flacco, 20, at FDR Park in South Philly on Saturday after the Phillies game. 

LATEST: $35K reward offered for info about shooting that killed Philly police commander's son in FDR Park

Atkinson was taken into custody by the Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday just before 6 p.m. on the roof of a strip mall in Upland Borough, the Inquirer reported. 

Police identified Atkinson as the suspect Wednesday morning and had been surveilling a house in Chester until he was apprehended around 6 p.m. Police released a "wanted" statement for the man around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Atkinson is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges. He was not granted bail. 

The Associated Press reported that while tailgating in FDR Park after Saturday's Phillies game, several fights had broken out and  a woman had threatened to "call her man." That's allegedly when Atkinson arrived, fired several gunshots, and then left, officials said. Atkinson reappeared minutes later and allegedly fatally shot Flacco in the chest. 

Earlier this week, local emergency response units announced they would contribute to a $35,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the alleged shooter. Flacco was the son of the Philadelphia Police Department's Chief Inspector Christopher Flacco. 

Flacco's funeral will be held on Thursday in Montgomery County. 

