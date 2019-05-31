More Events:

May 31, 2019

Target having huge sale on National Nail Polish Day

For one day only, get 25 percent off nail polish

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Beauty
Target having sale on nail polish on National Nail Polish Day Photo by Element5 Digital/ from Pexels

Target is having sale on nail polish on National Nail Polish Day.

Saturday, June 1, is National Nail Polish Day and Target is celebrating by having a huge sale on all nail polish. 

Stop by your local Target or shop online to stock up on your favorite shades and new summer colors.

RELATED: Pennsylvania SPCA waiving adoption fees this weekend | This weekend is filled with festivals, free fitness classes and art

All brands, all colors will be 25 percent off the normal retail price. Yup, that's right, you'll be able to buy Essie, Sally Hansen, O.P.I., Ella + Milla and more on sale.

Not like we need an excuse to make a Target run, but this is a pretty good one.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Beauty Philadelphia Nail Polish Target

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved