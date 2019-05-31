Pennsylvania SPCA waiving adoption fees this weekend

The Pennsylvania SPCA is currently full, so in an effort to find homes for the shelter's animals in need and to free up space so that the PSPCA can continue to assist ACCT Philly during its shutdown, adoption fees will be waived this weekend.

PSPCA has been acting as a temporary overflow facility for ACCT Philly as the shelter continues to fight a severe upper respiratory infection that has made many dogs there seriously ill.

Adoption fees on all animals who have been in the shelter for more than two weeks will be waived Friday, May, 31, through Sunday, June 2. According to the PSPCA, that's most of the shelter's residents.

Head to the PSPCA headquarters between 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and noon and 5 p.m. Sunday to take part in the adoption event.

PSPCA Adoption Event

Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2

Pennsylvania SPCA headquarters

350 Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134

