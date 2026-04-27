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April 27, 2026

‘The Outsiders’ musical is coming to Philly this May

The Tony Award-winning show based on the classic novel will run at the Academy of Music for nearly two weeks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Musical
OUTSIDERS Tour - Ensemble ARts Photo Credit/Matthew Murphy

A scene from the Tony Award-winning musical “The Outsiders,” coming to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia from May 26 through June 7.

“The Outsiders” will bring its Tony Award-winning run to Philadelphia this spring, with performances scheduled from May 26 through June 7 at the Academy of Music.

Based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and the 1983 film, the musical follows Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their fellow Greasers as they navigate growing up, identity and the divide between the Greasers and their rivals, the Socs. The story explores friendship, family and the search for belonging.

The production won four Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical, and features a score by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor.

Showtimes vary throughout the run. An ASL-interpreted and audio-described performance is scheduled for June 5, and a live-captioned show will take place June 6.

Tickets are on sale now through Ensemble Arts Philly.

"The Outsiders"

May 26-June 7
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $42-$218

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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