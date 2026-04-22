A Pierre Robert mural is coming to Center City, but its exact site is undetermined

A mural honoring the late Pierre Robert is in the works, and Mural Arts Philadelphia is seeking the public's input for the ideal site.

Mural Arts is searching for a public-facing wall in Rittenhouse or the Gayborhood to memorialize the beloved 93.3 WMMR DJ, founder Jane Golden said Tuesday on "The Preston & Steve Show." Robert died in October at age 70.

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The ideal location would be a smooth, stucco wall without many windows, Golden said. It also would be on the side of a building that the city does not consider historic. Recommendations can be submitted via email.

Once a site is secured, Mural Arts will facilitate the design and permitting process for the property owner.

"We're going to make this really easy," Golden said. "We have an authorization form that you need to sign. We will make sure that you know about the design. There will be absolutely zero surprises."

The mural will be done in collaboration with Robert's loved ones and serve as an opportunity for community members to pay their respects, Golden said.

"Because Pierre Robert was so loved, this will be really fun," she said. "We'll have paint days where we involve citizens who will help us paint the mural, then we'll have a major mural dedication, probably with great music."

Mural Arts plans to complete the mural within the next year, a spokesperson said.

Fundraising efforts will begin after the mural's location is determined, Dallyn Pavey Uosikkinen, longtime friend of Robert, said on the broadcast. A portion of the mural's cost has been covered using excess funds donated to dedicate a bench in Rittenhouse Square to Robert.

Robert's final instagram post showed him reading a book in Rittenhouse Square. As of Wednesday, more than $27,500 has been raised for the bench, which is slated to be unveiled this spring.

Robert joined WMMR in 1981 and hosted the station's midday show for 44 years. He was known for his eclectic music tastes, signature "Greeting citizens" salutation and generous nature. He hosted AIDS Walk Philly and supported Manna's Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

Following his death, musicians like Jon Bon Jovi and the Offspring posted tributes online. A memorial concert was held at the Fillmore in December.