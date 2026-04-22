Abandoned puppies found in Old City for second time in months

The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued a litter of puppies from a Old City parking lot — a case so similar to one that took place late last year that the animal rescue organization called it "a pattern of concern."

The PSPCA rescued seven puppies from an alley at Arch and Bread streets on Saturday after receiving a call about an abandoned litter. Witnesses said there were as many as 13 dogs in the garage, leaving six unaccounted.



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The puppies, believed to be pit bull mixes about 3 to 4 weeks old, have received medical examinations and are being monitored in the PSPCA's foster homes. They will be available for adoption in about 4-5 weeks.

The rescue is similar to one that took place on Dec. 26, when six puppies were found at a parking garage at Bread and Cherry streets. Those dogs also were about 3 to 4 weeks old. They were found huddling together to stay warm in the freezing temperatures, but have since received medical care and were adopted.

"Seeing a pattern of abandoned litters discovered so close together is deeply troubling," Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA, said in a statement. "These puppies were left defenseless and completely dependent on the kindness of strangers to survive. We are asking the public to help us now."

Surveillance footage released Wednesday morning appears to show the same person dropping off dogs in both cases, the PSPCA said. The animal organization is asking for the public's help identifying the individual.

Anyone who has information about either litter or why the litters were abandoned in such close proximity can contact the PSPCA's Animal Cruelty hotline at (866) 601-7722 or by email.

The PSPCA is asking that anyone who took a dog from the litter found last weekend to bring the dog to its headquarters at 50 E. Erie Ave. The dogs are considered evidence in the investigation and require specialized care to survive due to their young age, the PSPCA said.

In February, City Council approved a three-year ban on unlicensed dog breeding in the city to prevent overcrowding in shelters and irresponsible breeding.

This article was updated after publication to include information about surveillance video.