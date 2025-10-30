Pierre Robert, Harry Donahue remembered for their legendary radio careers

Philadelphia lost two broadcasting greats Wednesday in Pierre Robert and Harry Donahue, and tributes from those who fondly remember their decades-long careers have been coming in.

Robert, who was found dead at his Gladwyne home, had hosted 93.3 WMMR's midday show for 44 years. The disc jockey was beloved for his diverse and eclectic musical tastes, generous nature and radio segments like "On This Day" and "Pierre's Vinyl Cut," which paid homage to the history of rock n' roll. The cause of Robert's death has not been determined, but no foul play is suspected. He was 70.

Donahue, who died of cancer, was the longtime voice of Temple University basketball and football, and had spent 35 years as a morning news anchor for KYW Newsradio, providing updates on everything from sports to traffic to snow day announcements until his retirement in 2014. he was 77.

New Jersey rock legend Jon Bon Jovi took to social media to pay homage to Robert, calling him a "great friend."

"He was a loyal friend. He didn't care if you were the fad or the fashion of the moment. He just cared. And that mattered," Bon Jovi wrote. "His voice helped the hungry and the homeless and he did it because he cared.. About you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live.. His memory will live with us as it will with all the people he touched."

Robert, a northern California native, joined WMMR in 1981 after leaving a radio station in San Francisco. He became known for his "Greetings citizens" salutation and recognizable look — shoulder-length hair and a beard. He hosted AIDS Walk Philly and supported Manna's Pie in the Sky fundraiser. He had signed a four-year contract extension last year.

Singer Bryan Adams, who performed at Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night, dedicated his song "Heaven" to Robert.

The Offspring called Robert one of its "favorite interviewers."

"What made him so great is that he truly cared about the music, the people who played it and the people who listened to it," the rock band said in an Instagram post. "Pierre was a consummate professional, a music devotee and a warm, kind-hearted human being. A very bright light has gone out in the music world, and he will be greatly missed."

Donahue, a Philadelphia native, joined KYW as a freelancer in 1974, and became an anchor in 1979. He called his first Temple football game in 1984 and his first Temple basketball game in 1987. He also spent 15 years at NFL Films, hosted Comcast SportsNet's "Inside Golf" and occasionally called Eagles preseason games. Donahue was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of longtime Voice of the Owls, Harry Donahue," Temple Athletics said in a social media post. "A Philadelphia broadcasting legend, his Temple career spanned five decades, bringing the passion and pride of Temple Athletics to fans across the city and beyond."

Kevin Copp, Temple's current play-by-play announcer, called Donahue "one of the voices of my childhood."

"To be associated for one program over a span of several decades is, to me, the pinnacle of this profession," Copp wrote on Twitter. "I feel a responsibility every time I'm referred to as the 'Voice of the Temple Owls' to live up to the standard Harry set."

"Inside Golf" also reflected on Donahue's legacy with an Instagram post.

"The Inside Golf family is heartbroken by the passing of our host, our friend and one of Philadelphia golf's most passionate voices," the show wrote. "Harry's warmth, professionalism and love for the game defined Inside Golf for more than a decade."