Eli Kulp, a former chef at Fork, to receive humanitarian award a decade after being paralyzed in an Amtrak crash

Eleven years ago, Philadelphia-based chef and High Street Hospitality partner Eli Kulp was on a tear.

After training in New York City's best kitchens and taking a job leading the rebrand of Old City's Fork restaurant, he opened his third restaurant in four years, was named one of the best new chefs by Food & Wine Magazine and his Midtown Village eatery, High Street on Market, was named the second-best new restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit.

One year later, an Amtrak train derailment left Kulp paralyzed and unable to continue pursuing his career as a chef. Since the crash, Kulp's resilience and work to uplift Philadelphia's culinary scene has earned him a humanitarian award from the same team of medical professionals who helped him recover, in what he calls a "full-circle moment."

The Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation Humanitarian Award is given out every year to someone from the Philly area who's dedicated to improving the lives of the community and individuals with disabilities. Kulp was named as this year's honoree in August, and a dinner will be hosted in his honor at the Logan Hotel in Center City on Monday, Nov. 10.

"[Magee's staff] are just like family," Kulp said. "... This award connects me to my own personal journey a little bit. It's not just about recovery but also about rediscovering your purpose."

Over the years, Kulp has used podcasting as his platform to highlight the innovations and influential figures in Philadelphia's culinary scene. His show "Delicious City Philly" discusses the biggest trends and developments in the city's restaurant scene, and "The Chef Radio Podcast" Kulp likens to a morning news show for food enthusiasts. This year, Kulp and his "Delicious City" co-hosts also launched the first "Tasties," an award ceremony dedicated to chefs and restaurants in Philadelphia.





"After I was injured, I was really trying to find ... what my purpose is," Kulp said. "I've always been purpose-driven and wanted to do things that I'm motivated to do naturally. ... There is a platform there for chefs these days more than there used to be. It's really important that we take time out of our lives and support whatever is important to you." Kerry O'Connor, assistant director of news and media relations with Thomas Jefferson University, said there is "no one more fitting than Eli Kulp to be the 2025 recipient." "Through his work, Eli has built platforms for others to shine and has strengthened the bonds of the community he loves so deeply," O'Connor said in a statement. "He has proven that life can be rebuilt after a catastrophic injury and has shown tremendous resilience in his return to the community."

Members of the public interested in attending, sponsoring or supporting the award ceremony's dinner can contact Ron Siggs via email at ron.siggs@jefferson.edu for details. Proceeds will go toward the hospital's patient programs and services.